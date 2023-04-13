Connect with us

Antron Brown Looking to Capitalize On Four-Wide Experience In Las Vegas

While he has yet to win a Vegas four-wide event, Antron Brown has plenty of experience maneuvering the unique format. He advanced to the final elimination quad at the 2022 Vegas race and has two wins and a runner-up finish at the Charlotte four-wide event, scheduled for later this month.

“[I’m] looking forward to the Four-Wide Nationals in Vegas and getting back out there this weekend,” said Antron Brown. “These last few races our Matco Tools/Lucas Oil/Toyota Top Fuel dragster has been firing on all eight cylinders and I’m really excited. Four-wide races always bring a lot of excitement, and the fans always show up and show out.”

Brown has the most final quad appearances among the pro categories in the ‘four-wide era,’ with nine appearances between the Las Vegas and Charlotte events. At the 2022 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Brown qualified eighth.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend’s ‘battle royale’ where we can really just let it hang loose,” continued the driver of the Matco Tools Top Fuel Dragster. “The weather is looking good, we’re feeling really good, and we’re all super pumped to get back on the race track.”

Brown will join his Toyota Gazoo Racing teammates at the Toyota midway display from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for a Team Toyota autograph session

