Antron Brown ‘Hungry’ For Win At Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

Antron Brown’s excitement is building for the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceway. Once again, flying the colors of the Matco Tools “Test Drive’ “op Fuel Dragster, Brown is hungry to claim the top spot once again at this prestigious event.

Brown’s impressive track record speaks for itself. The four-time event champion (2009, 2016 – 2018) has proven time and time again that he’s a force to be reckoned with. In addition to his championship wins, he has also been a two-time runner-up (2010, 2014) and has secured the No. 1 qualifier position twice (2011, 2017). However, last year’s event ended in disappointment for Brown as he exited the competition in the first round after being defeated by Leah Pruett.

Undeterred by the past, Brown is fired up and ready to make a strong comeback. In the most recent event held in Denver, he showcased his skill and determination by securing the No. 3 qualifying spot and making it to the quarterfinals before being bested by the formidable Steve Torrence.

“We’re so looking forward to getting to Seattle and Pacific Raceways,” said Brown. “We’ve always ran well there with a few race wins and even though we’re back to sea level, it’s another challenging race that brings out the best in you. It can be cool or hot like it was last summer, and that track surface keeps you on your A-game. We’re gonna get after it. We tested well at Indy before The Swing and we’re looking forward to getting back to sea level and applying what we learned a few weeks ago. We have great Matco and FVP support in the Pacific Northwest. We’re coming in hungry, and it’s not for king salmon.”

Pacific Raceways holds a special place in Brown’s heart, as he has tasted victory at this venue on three occasions in the past five NHRA Camping World Series events. Not only that, but he also holds the track E.T. record with an impressive time of 3.685 seconds, set back in 2016. This track has become a battleground where Brown thrives, and he’s eager to add another triumph to his resume.

Adding to the excitement, Brown is vying to secure Toyota’s 200th NHRA trophy. With Toyota’s current NHRA win count at 199, the significance of reaching this milestone is not lost on Brown. As a member of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, he’s ready to push himself and his team to the limit in pursuit of this achievement.

Fans will also have the opportunity to engage with Brown and other drivers at the Team Toyota autograph session on Saturday. From 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., enthusiasts can head over to the Toyota midway display to meet their favorite drivers and get a taste of the electric atmosphere that defines drag racing.