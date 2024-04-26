Antron Brown Gearing Up for Victory at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Pursuit of Seventh zMAX Dragway Win

Antron Brown is ready to hit the track at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, taking place from April 26-28, 2024, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Brown, a two-time event champion and a formidable competitor with a rich history at this venue, aims to capture yet another victory at what is considered one of the most exhilarating events on the NHRA circuit.

Antron Brown is no stranger to success at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, having secured the championship twice (2014, 2015) and finished as the runner-up in 2016. His prowess at the zMAX Dragway is evident, boasting six victories and two runner-up finishes, making him a crowd favorite and a serious contender for the title once again.

Despite a challenging start to the season with early exits at both the 2023 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and the recent Las Vegas event, Brown’s track record shows remarkable resilience and capability. His performance peaks include clocking career-best numbers during the 2023 Charlotte 2 event, with an elapsed time of 3.655-seconds and a top speed of 337.24 mph.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Antron Brown during the autograph sessions scheduled on Saturday, April 27, from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the Mission Foods midway display, and from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display.

“Looking forward to our final four-wide race of the year and getting the weekend off to a great start,” said Brown. “The goal remains the same – start by qualifying strong and then attacking race day. The last few races have been really good. We’ve won a couple of specialty races but we’re ready to put our Matco Tools/Lucas Oil/FVP/Hangsterfer’s/Sirius XM Toyota dragster into the winner’s circle. So, we’ll keep our heads down and see what kind of magic we can do this weekend. zMAX has been really good to our team in the past. I always love coming here, so going to lean on that and use that to kick off our weekend in the right direction.”

