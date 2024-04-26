Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Antron Brown Gearing Up for Victory at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Pursuit of Seventh zMAX Dragway Win

Published

Antron Brown is ready to hit the track at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, taking place from April 26-28, 2024, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Brown, a two-time event champion and a formidable competitor with a rich history at this venue, aims to capture yet another victory at what is considered one of the most exhilarating events on the NHRA circuit.

Antron Brown is no stranger to success at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, having secured the championship twice (2014, 2015) and finished as the runner-up in 2016. His prowess at the zMAX Dragway is evident, boasting six victories and two runner-up finishes, making him a crowd favorite and a serious contender for the title once again.

Despite a challenging start to the season with early exits at both the 2023 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and the recent Las Vegas event, Brown’s track record shows remarkable resilience and capability. His performance peaks include clocking career-best numbers during the 2023 Charlotte 2 event, with an elapsed time of 3.655-seconds and a top speed of 337.24 mph.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Antron Brown during the autograph sessions scheduled on Saturday, April 27, from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the Mission Foods midway display, and from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display.

“Looking forward to our final four-wide race of the year and getting the weekend off to a great start,” said Brown. “The goal remains the same – start by qualifying strong and then attacking race day. The last few races have been really good. We’ve won a couple of specialty races but we’re ready to put our Matco Tools/Lucas Oil/FVP/Hangsterfer’s/Sirius XM Toyota dragster into the winner’s circle. So, we’ll keep our heads down and see what kind of magic we can do this weekend. zMAX has been really good to our team in the past. I always love coming here, so going to lean on that and use that to kick off our weekend in the right direction.”

This story was originally published on April 26, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.