Antron Brown Enters In-N-Out Burger NHRA Nationals with Steady Determination

Antron Brown, driver of the Matco Tools ‘Test Drive’ Top Fuel Dragster, is set to compete in the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Nationals at Pomona Dragstrip. Currently holding the sixth spot in the Countdown to the Championship, Brown is aiming for a strong finish to maintain his record of top 10 season finishes—a streak he’s maintained for 26 years.

Brown’s history at the NHRA Finals is marked by consistent performance, including three event championships and four runner-up finishes. His track record at Pomona is equally impressive, with multiple championships and runner-up positions, alongside three No. 1 qualifiers.

This year, Brown has notched three wins and two runner-up finishes. Notable achievements include his 50th No. 1 qualifier, his 800th competition round win, and competing in his 500th event, which was highlighted by a personal best elapsed time.

As Brown prepares for the NHRA Finals, he remains focused, stating, ““Last race of the season, we’re going to go in with our heads down and give it everything we’ve got. The NHRA Finals have always been really good to us. In 2012, we won the championship but this year, we just want to go out there and end the last race of the year on a high note and take our Matco Tools ‘Test Drive’ car one round at a time and see if we can end the season by parking it in the winner’s circle.”

Brown’s approach to the upcoming race is methodical, reflecting his years of experience. He intends to tackle the competition round by round with the hope of concluding his season triumphantly.

