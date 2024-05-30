Antron Brown Entering Epping on Wave of Winning Momentum

Antron Brown, the driver of the Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, is gearing up for another thrilling performance at the NHRA New England Nationals, part of the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing series tour. This event holds a special place in Brown’s heart, as he has enjoyed significant success at this venue over the years.

Brown has a rich history of accomplishments at the New England Nationals. He first claimed the event champion title in 2016 and has since been a two-time runner-up in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he has twice been the No. 1 qualifier at the event, in 2014 and again in 2023. His performance in 2023 was particularly notable, as he qualified No. 1 and advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating Bye in E1 before being edged out by Steve Torrence in E2. Due to weather conditions, the eliminations for the 2023 New England Nationals were contested in Bristol, Tenn.

Fresh off a spectacular performance at the Route 66 Nationals in Chicago, Brown is entering Epping with significant momentum. In Chicago, he qualified sixth and went on to claim the event championship, defeating a series of formidable opponents, including Jasmine Salinas, Justin Ashley, Steve Torrence, and Shawn Langdon. This victory marked his 75th NHRA national event triumph, solidifying his status as one of the top competitors in the sport.

So far in the 2024 season, Brown has participated in six races, securing one national event win and two specialty race wins. His career statistics are equally impressive, with 510 races under his belt, 75 wins, and 50 No. 1 qualifiers. Notably, by advancing beyond the semifinals in Chicago, Brown clinched a spot in the Epping edition of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. It was during the 2023 Epping race that Brown secured his milestone 50th No. 1 qualifier.

Fans will have a chance to meet Brown in person at the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge autograph session, scheduled for Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Mission Foods midway display.

Reflecting on his upcoming race at Epping, Brown shared, “I’ve had some great success at Epping, including getting my 50th No. 1 qualifier there last year. This is one of those tracks that gets me closer to home on the East Coast. We have our Matco Tools distributor ‘Wild’ Bill’s bus trip with all our Matco customers and distributors that ride the bus out to Epping, and they always have a good time. They show up for us and that’s why we show out for them. So, really looking forward to getting up there, and hoping we can carry the momentum from Chicago into this weekend. That was a special win and a heartfelt race for all of us at ABM. We had a crew member who lost his father right before Joliet, so it was a trying time, but that victory was a testament of how we stick together as family. We’re looking to bring that same energy and level of focus and calmness into this weekend.”

Antron Brown’s participation in the NHRA New England Nationals is eagerly anticipated by fans and competitors alike. With a history of excellence and a recent victory bolstering his confidence, Brown is poised to deliver another memorable performance.

This story was originally published on May 30, 2024.