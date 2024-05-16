Antron Brown Eager to Continue Momentum at NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Antron Brown, driver of the Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, is set to compete at the NHRA Route 66 Nationals. This event, held at the iconic Route 66 Raceway, marks the sixth of 20 events in the 2024 NHRA season.

Brown, a five-time winner at Route 66 Raceway, has secured victories in Top Fuel (2012, 2014, 2016) and Pro Stock Motorcycle (2000, 2001). Additionally, he has been a three-time runner-up in Top Fuel (2009, 2017) and Pro Stock Motorcycle (2002) and a two-time No. 1 qualifier (2009, 2015). Last year, Brown qualified fifth but faced a first-round exit after being defeated by Josh Hart.

Coming off a strong performance at the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals, where he advanced to the semifinal round, Brown is eager to continue his momentum. So far in 2024, he has participated in five races, securing two specialty race wins at the Pep Boys All-Star Callout and the Las Vegas 1 Mission Foods Challenge. Over his career, Brown has competed in 509 races, earning 74 wins and 50 No. 1 qualifiers.

Brown, who shares the record for the most wins at Route 66 Raceway with Tony Schumacher and Jeg Coughlin Jr., will also compete in the Joliet running of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Top Fuel challenge. This opportunity comes after his impressive performance at the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals.

Fans can look forward to several opportunities to meet Brown during the event. On Friday, he will participate in a Don Schumacher tribute autograph session from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Schumacher Family Tent. On Saturday, Brown will be available for autographs at the Mission Foods midway display from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Reflecting on the upcoming event, Brown shared, “I love going back to Joliet, I have a lot of history there, but this weekend will be especially meaningful because we’re going to pay tribute and honor Don Schumacher, who was more than just a boss and a friend, he was like family to me. He really paved the way for a lot of us to do what we do. I feel incredibly blessed that I got to win three championships with Don. From the fishing trips to him just preparing many of us for the race careers we have now, we owe a lot to Don. If one of us former DSR drivers could put our car in the winner’s circle this weekend, that would be very special. He was a true NHRA champion, and I’m looking forward to honoring him this weekend at his home track.”

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024.