Antron Brown Determined To Kick Off Western Swing In Denver On A High Note

The Mile-High Nationals in Denver is just around the corner, and Antron Brown, driver of the Matco Tools Top Fuel Dragster, is gearing up for the excitement. As a three-time event champion in Denver and a five-time runner-up, Brown has established himself as a force to be reckoned with on this challenging track. This year, he’s more determined than ever to make his mark and kick off the Western Swing on a high note.

Looking back at the 2022 NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Brown had a tough outing. Despite qualifying 14th, he faced an early exit in the first round, falling to Leah Pruett. But Brown doesn’t dwell on the past; instead, he uses it as fuel to drive his performance to new heights.

In the recent event at Norwalk, Brown qualified ninth but suffered another first-round exit, this time at the hands of Mike Salinas. These early eliminations have only fueled his hunger to bounce back stronger in Denver.

The Mile-High Nationals not only kick off the Western Swing but also hold great significance for Brown. He is an 11-time winner on the Swing, with three triumphs in Denver, four in Seattle, and four in Sonoma. In 2023, Brown has his eyes set on “Sweeping the Swing” for the second time in his career, a feat achieved by only seven NHRA drivers before.

No other driver in the Camping World NHRA Drag Racing Series has been able to win all three Western Swing events since Brown’s historic accomplishment in 2009. The Toyota Gazoo Racing team member is now vying for Toyota’s 200th NHRA trophy, with the current count standing at an impressive 199 wins.

Speaking about the upcoming race, Brown shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Denver is always one of the toughest races on the circuit. I’ve had great success there in the past. Our Matco Tools team has been hard at work on our combination, and we’ve been testing and making some good power. I’m anxious to see what we can do with that power up there on the mountain.”

As this will be the last race at Bandimere, Brown and his team are determined to leave a lasting impression. They are aiming to finish Sunday’s race with a trophy in their hands at the top of that mountain. With a strong local fanbase of Matco Tools and FVP supporters expected to turn out, Brown is excited to return to Denver one last time and showcase his skills.

