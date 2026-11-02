Antron Brown and Matco Tools Extend Longstanding Partnership

Fresh off his 83rd career win in Texas, Antron Brown and Matco Tools have announced a partnership extension, which spans more than 20 years and has grown alongside Brown’s career in NHRA drag racing.

Brown joined the Matco Tools Racing team in July 2003, when Don Schumacher Racing assumed ownership of the U.S. Army Pro Stock Motorcycle team featuring Brown and Angelle Sampey. In fall 2007, Brown was named the driver of the Matco Tools Top Fuel dragster.

He has since started his own team, AB Motorsports, earned four Top Fuel world championships, 83 NHRA national event wins and 51 Top Fuel No. 1 qualifying awards.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Antron Brown and continue Matco Tools’ presence in NHRA Top Fuel racing,” said Cameron Richardson, Group President of Repair Solutions at Vontier, leading Matco Tools. “Antron’s energy, passion and drive

embody our brand, and we’re excited to continue supporting a champion who connects so authentically with our distributors, technicians and race fans.”

“I’m so proud to be making this announcement as we continue our long-standing partnership with Matco Tools,” Brown said. “As I finish my seventh season as an NHRA team owner and driver, I’m grateful for the support Matco has given me and our team. For more than two decades, the Matco family has been part of my journey, and I’m excited about what we’ll continue to accomplish together.”

Brown has proudly showcased the Matco Tools Hex Eagle and Matco Tools Eagle Experience on his Top Fuel dragster and looks forward to representing the brand on and off the track.

Matco Tools’ Pit-Side Experience hospitality area brings distributors, technicians, families and guests closer to NHRA racing. Brown and Matco Tools look forward to building on that experience, with exciting plans for the future.

This story was originally published on November 2, 2026.