Antron Brown Aiming to Set Tone for the Season Beginning with a Win at the NHRA Gatornationals

This weekend, the NHRA Gatornationals roars into action as the kickoff event of the 21-race NHRA season, and Antron Brown, the driver of the Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel dragster, is ready to get the season underway, beginning at Gainesville Raceway.

Brown is no stranger to success at the Gatornationals, having clinched the event title in 2013 and finishing as runner-up four times across both the Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories. His experience on the track is evident with two No. 1 qualifier positions, showcasing his skill and the team’s hard work. At last year’s Gatornationals, Brown demonstrated competitive spirit, making it to the quarterfinals.

Entering his third season as an NHRA team owner, Brown continues to exemplify dedication and excellence in drag racing. In 2023, he achieved his 26th consecutive Top 10 finish, a testament to his consistency and competitive edge. With three wins last season, Brown increased his total national event victory count to 74 and is on the threshold of a landmark 75th win as the 2024 season commences.

The 2024 Gatornationals is especially significant for Brown as he commemorates his 17th season with primary partner Matco Tools and introduces a special “45th-anniversary” livery. This new red, white, and blue color scheme symbolizes both the partnership’s longevity and a fresh, energized start to the season.

Brown’s connection with fans remains a priority, with scheduled appearances at the Pep Boys Top Fuel Callout autograph session and the Team Toyota autograph session. Additionally, he will participate in the Darrell Gwynn Track Walk, offering fans multiple opportunities to engage with one of NHRA’s most celebrated drivers.

Reflecting on the upcoming event, Brown shared, “There’s a lot going on at this first race of the year. We’re all focused on starting strong. The new Matco Tools ‘45th-anniversary’ livery is something we’re proud to sport, and together with our partners, we’re geared up for a great weekend.”

As the Gatornationals begin, Antron Brown and his team are ready to deliver an unforgettable performance, aiming to set the tone for a successful season ahead.