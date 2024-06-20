Antron Brown Aiming for First Win at NHRA Virginia Nationals

Antron Brown, driving the Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, is set to compete at the NHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park on June 22-23, 2024. Despite being a two-time runner-up at this event (2009, 2019), Brown has yet to secure a win at this venue.

In the 2022 Virginia Nationals, Brown qualified 12th but was defeated in the first round by Mike Salinas. In his last event at Bristol, he qualified third but also faced a first-round exit, losing to Doug Kalitta. So far in 2024, Brown has participated in eight races, securing one national event win and two specialty race wins. Over his career, he has amassed 75 wins and 50 No. 1 qualifiers out of 512 races.

With Richmond close to his hometown in New Jersey, Brown is eager to perform well in front of family and friends. Facing the hottest conditions of the year, he remains confident and determined to achieve a breakout performance. Brown is focused on overcoming the challenges and is ready to compete with his Matco Tools Toyota team.

“Richmond is not too far from my hometown in New Jersey, and it’ll be great to see family and friends who come out to support us,” Brown. “It’s going to be our first race with just two days of competition, and I’m really looking forward to it. This is looking like the hottest conditions we’ve seen this year, and this is definitely one of those races where we need to put our heads down and get after it. We know it’s going to be hot and tricky, but we’re ready for that challenge and I think this is going to be a breakout race for our Matco Tools Toyota team. We’re very eager to get there and ready to get it going.”

This story was originally published on June 20, 2024.