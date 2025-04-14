Antron Brown Adds to Four-Wide Nationals History with Runner-Up Finish in Las Vegas

When it comes to the NHRA’s unique Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte and Las Vegas, no professional category driver has more final-quad appearances than Antron Brown. The four-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion added another final-quad finish Sunday afternoon at the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he notched a runner-up finish to motorsports icon Tony Stewart. Brown qualified third in his Matco Tools Top Fuel dragster and set low E.T. of the semifinals on the way to his 12th four-wide final quad showing between the Las Vegas and Charlotte events.



Brown started qualifying with a mid-pack position as he posted a 4.628 E.T. at 172.56 mph to sit fifth after the tricky first session on Friday. He stepped up by a bunch and moved up a spot to fourth in the second session with his 3.916 E.T. at 312.35 mph, which was the third-quickest pass of the session, to earn one bonus point. Brown stayed consistent with a 3.957-second pass in the third session on Saturday, then he picked up another bonus point when he was the third-quickest driver in the final session with a 3.787-second pass at 326.08 mph. That put Brown No. 3 on the final qualifying order.



When eliminations kicked off on Sunday, Brown became just the seventh professional driver to have raced in 1,300 or more rounds. It was also the 950th round of the former Pro Stock Motorcycle standout’s Top Fuel career. In a quad with Jasmine Salinas, Scott Palmer, and Shawn Langdon that NHRA declared the Marquee Matchup, Brown left second and charged to the second-quickest E.T. of the round, a 3.779-second pass at 329.02 mph, to finish first. In the semifinals, Brown charged to the quickest pass of the round to advance to the semifinals, winning with a 3.903 E.T. at 313.88 mph over Salinas, Shawn Reed, and Josh Hart.



Brown rolled into the final round with lane choice over Salinas, Tony Stewart, and Justin Ashley. He left the line second and raced side-by-side with Stewart until a massive engine explosion slowed his momentum as he approached the finish line. Brown finished as the runner-up to Stewart, posting a 3.912 E.T. at 302.35 mph.



“This definitely raises the bar for us,” said Brown, who has now visited the final quad at six of the last nine four-wide events between Las Vegas and Charlotte. “We really wanted the win right there but just hit a bump on the track (on the final run), the car spun a little bit and dropped two holes at the same time. It’s tough when you’re that close. We thought that was our race to lose, but it’s one of those deals where we need to go out and be better for the Charlotte Four-Wides. Overall, the Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel dragster team did a great job this weekend. Every time you walk away from a race where you make the final round, it’s a good weekend in points. We’ll get this dragster back together and get ready for Charlotte.”



Brown, now third in the Top Fuel points standings, will stay in four-wide mode as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour heads East for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 25-27, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.



This story was originally published on April 14, 2025.