Another Round of Rain Showers Pushes PDRA Summer Shootout Into Sunday

After rain put a stop to Friday qualifying, additional thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon forced Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) officials to postpone eliminations to Sunday at the Drag 965 Summer Shootout presented by Classic Graphix at Virginia Motorsports Park. All classes completed one round of qualifying, and some classes started or completed a second session before the rain started. All fields are set for Sunday eliminations.

The No. 1 qualifiers in the professional classes are Jim Halsey in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, Melanie Salemi in WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive, Elijah Morton in Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition, Daryl Stewart in $hameless Racing Pro 632, Chris Garner-Jones in Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle, Nick Agostino in Menscer Motorsports Pro Street presented by AFCO, and Ron Rhodes in AFCO Super Street presented by Menscer Motorsports.

In the sportsman categories, the low qualifiers are Buddy Perkinson in MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by US Rail, Larry Roberts in Lucas Oil Elite Top Dragster presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance, Ronnie Proctor in MagnaFuel Top Sportsman 32 presented by Vortech Superchargers, and Vaugh Cauffield in Lucas Oil Top Dragster 32 presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance.

The Jr. Dragster No. 1 qualifiers are Ryan Harris in Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster presented by PRP and Jason Geryes in Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster presented by PRP.

Sunday eliminations at the PDRA Drag 965 Summer Shootout presented by Classic Graphix will begin with Top Jr. Dragster and Pro Jr. Dragster at 10:30 a.m., followed by the second round of eliminations in Edelbrock Bracket Bash presented by COMP Cams, and first round in Top Sportsman and Top Dragster. Pro eliminations will start at 12:15 p.m.

Visit the PDRA Facebook page or PDRA660.com for a complete Sunday schedule and other event updates.