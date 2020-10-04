ANNOUNCEMENT ALIGNING CAMPING WORLD WITH NHRA DRAG RACING SERIES RUMORED TO BE COMING SOON

According to sources close to the situation, Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis is set to announce a partnership between his massive RV and RV parts sales company and the National Hot Rod Association as soon as tomorrow – at some point during the Fox Sports 1 broadcast of the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals in St. Louis.

Apparently, over the course of the last two weeks – since Lemonis’ highly-public show of interest via Twitter – the NHRA has gone from contending with news of a lawsuit against their longtime title-rights sponsor Mello Yello/Coca-Cola to potentially announcing a new one in Camping World. Indeed, these are strange times.

While rumors persist that an official press release is coming from NHRA’s offices in Glendora, California, on Monday, October 5th, 2020, Associated Press sportswriter Jenna Fryer posted on her personal Twitter page that Lemonis/Camping World had reached an agreement with NHRA to assume the series’ lead sponsorship role.

#NHRA is expected to announce new title sponsorship with Camping World tomorrow. Deal came together over 2 weeks after Mello Yellow ended its partnership and @marcuslemonis took note on Twitter. Relationship began then. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) October 3, 2020

Within an hour, Lemonis re-tweeted Fryer’s post and added that drag racing “fans deserve it”, as does “the racing community.”

The fans deserve it.. the racing community deserves it. @CampingWorld https://t.co/HXSMg0o2ig — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) October 3, 2020

We at DRAG ILLUSTRATED require no further acknowledgement to assume a deal has been made, but are pinging sources to acquire additional details and information.

