Angelle Sampey Earns Top Fuel License Through AB Motorsports Accelerate Program

Three-time NHRA world champion Angelle Sampey has joined AB Motorsports’ Top Fuel driver roster after completing her licensing requirements Monday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, marking the next step in her progression through the team’s Accelerate program.

Sampey drove the Matco Tools Eagle Experience Top Fuel dragster to a 3.688-second pass at 337.66 mph to complete the requirements under the guidance of four-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown and Brian Corradi, Brad Mason, John Medlen and the AB Motorsports team.

The accomplishment builds on Sampey’s development through the AB Motorsports Accelerate Program, which provides drivers with experience and mentorship as they advance in drag racing. After joining the program in 2023, Sampey made her Top Alcohol Dragster debut at the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, reaching the semifinals in her first event.

“Not only did we get my Top Fuel license today, but we did it in fashion – a 3.68 at 337.66 mph,” Sampey said. “What we did today is insane. There are no words to describe what Top Fuel and Funny Car drivers experience every run.

“I am so thankful that Antron put me in the A-Fuel car for three years because even after three years, I’m not sure if I was ready for the feeling. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future, but I am so excited that I am now a licensed Top Fuel driver with AB Motorsports.”

Sampey began the Top Fuel licensing process last year at The Strip at LVMS, where she made her initial passes in Brown’s Matco Tools dragster. Returning to the cockpit at the same track allowed her to build on that experience and complete the remaining requirements.

For Brown, Sampey’s progression represents another milestone for the Accelerate program. Her move into Top Alcohol Dragster gave her the opportunity to develop her skills in a dragster while working toward her goal of driving in Top Fuel.

“It was so fun watching Angelle get her license today,” Brown said. “She slowed down to understand what was going on and really learn the process. She ran a competitive E.T. today. Now our focus turns to funding for 2027.”

Sampey established herself as one of NHRA’s most accomplished competitors with three Pro Stock Motorcycle world championships and also a Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Class of 2027 inductee. Earning her Top Fuel license adds a new dimension to her career and moves her closer to competing in the category.

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“I am very thankful to the entire AB Motorsports team for giving me the opportunity to get behind the wheel of this Top Fuel dragster and earn my license,” Sampey said.

Organizations interested in joining Angelle Sampey and AB Motorsports for her next chapter in Top Fuel are invited to contact Kevin Contardo at Kevin@antronbrown.com.