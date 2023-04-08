Andy Schmall Wins $400,000 at the Richest Spring Fling Million To Date

A historic showing of 364 entries in the first round of the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries at Las Vegas Motor Speedway made for a $400,000 winners purse in accordance with the Fling Million progressive payscale.

In the Laris Motorsports Insurance Pro field, Brian Cireddu collected the $2,500 bonus. He had an .011 advantage on the tree over Justin Lamb and took .008 to be dead-on 7. After combining into the Super Pro field, Cireddu exited competition several rounds later.

At round six Jeremy Bargo, Charlie Lockhart, Andy Schmall, Danny Angell, and Zac Fulcher remained on the door car side. On the dragster side Luke Bogacki, Bart Nelson, Nathan Martin, Mark Kidd, Blake Johnson, Cory Gulitti, KC Pesnell, Shawn Langdon, Kyle Cultrera, Mike Bloomfield Jr., and Kris Whitfield.

In the ladder round, Cireddu was .009 and .013 above to advance past Johnson. Whitfield and Cultrera put up identical .014 reactions, but it was Cultrera who moved on after taking .004 at the stripe to be dead-on six. Schmall took a solo shot down the track.

Cultrera received the semifinal bye, while Schmall and Cireddu faced off for a spot in the final round. Schmall had just two-thousandths of an advantage on the tree and took .007 to be dead-on 4 for the win over Cireddu’s dead-on 9 lap.

In the high-stakes Million Dollar Friday final round, Schmall was .008 ahead at the stripe to run dead-on four for the win over Cultrera to etch his name on the Fling Million Wall of Fame as the eighth Spring Fling Million Champion.

Schmall was also the recipient of the Kyle Seipel Never Give Up Award presented by Ivey Hutto’s Golf Cart Sales And Service as the Division 6 (or 7) driver to go the furthest in the Million main event. He earned $5,000 and a custom plaque.

FTI Saturday will wrap up the 2023 Spring Fling Million by crowning one last winner for the combined Thursday and Saturday $100,000-to-win race.

Event coverage will include live timing, starting line camera, finish line instant replay camera, exclusive interviews, and in-car footage streamed live on the BangShift.com free to the viewer courtesy of Hoosier Tire and JEGS Performance.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word VEGAS to 41372 for race updates.