Andres Arnover Shatters European Pro Mod Barrier with Historic 5.69-Second Blast at Santa Pod

When Andres Arnover staged his turbocharged Jerry Bickel-built Pro Mod Mustang last Friday at England’s legendary Santa Pod Raceway, he wasn’t just aiming for a personal best—he was about to rewrite the European drag racing record books.

As the lights dropped, Arnover unleashed a run that thundered into history, clocking the first-ever 5.60-second Pro Mod pass in European competition. His stout numbers—0.945 seconds to the 60-foot mark, 2.52 seconds to 330 feet, and 3.75 at 202 mph at the eighth-mile—culminated in a record-setting 5.695-second quarter-mile elapsed time at 254.67 mph.

“It was definitely a surprise to run that fast right out of the gate,” admitted Arnover, his excitement still palpable days after the historic pass. “The track conditions looked promising—temperatures in the low 60s, density altitude around 1141, and a solid track temp of 73 degrees. We decided to add a bit of spice to see what the track would take, and it took everything we threw at it.”

Arnover’s historic run was made possible by a meticulous tuning approach crafted alongside team member Janis Piiritalo and key insights from Brandon Stroud of Pro Line Racing. Running a 520-cubic-inch Pro Line Hemi with twin 91mm Precision next-gen turbos, an M&M Turbo 400 transmission and converter, and a stout 11-inch Lazarus rear end, the car was perfectly dialed in for the record-breaking performance.

“We’ve been refining our setup since we acquired the car,” explained Arnover. “This Mustang was originally built in 2018 by Jerry Bickel Race Cars, briefly campaigned by NHRA legend Rickie Smith, and then raced by Ken Quartuccio on radials, famously running a 3.56 at 217 mph at the 2020 Snowbirds. Pro Line helped convert it back to legal Pro Mod trim, and clearly, we’ve found the sweet spot.”

Arnover and the Fast Ford Racing Team have been top contenders in the FIA European Championships, consistently finishing third overall from 2022 to 2024. Last season, signs pointed toward an impending breakthrough.

“Late last year at Santa Pod, we started seeing the potential of very low 5.7-second runs,” Arnover noted. “But actually clicking off that first-ever 5.6-second pass in Europe—it still feels unreal.”

Following Friday’s historic run, Arnover remained consistent throughout the weekend’s eliminations, clocking times of 5.82 seconds in round one, a quicker 5.76 in round two, and finally a stout 5.73-second pass at 254 mph in the finals, underscoring the car’s reliability and performance.

Yet despite this record-breaking weekend, Arnover is transparent about the challenges ahead. “We’re thrilled with these numbers, but truthfully, we’re working hard to put together the sponsor support to finish out our season,” Arnover shared candidly. “Every bit of exposure helps us keep going. Our dream now, if everything holds together through the FIA finals, is to ship the car to the U.S. and compete in the Drag Illustrated Winter Series and possibly more American events—if we can get in,” he added with a laugh.

It’s a dream that seems increasingly within reach, given the stunning performances this small but mighty Estonian team continues to deliver. Arnover’s record-breaking run not only elevates his personal profile but also shines a bright spotlight on the competitiveness and potential of European Pro Mod racing.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on Arnover and his Fast Ford Racing Team as they set their sights firmly on future milestones, both in Europe and potentially on American soil.

Next stop? “We’ve shown what’s possible,” said Arnover. “Now, we just need the support to keep pushing and go even faster.”

This story was originally published on May 5, 2025.