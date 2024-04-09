American Outlaw Allan Middendorf Taking on New Adventures in 2024

For the past six years, Allan Middendorf has been chasing win lights, breaking Funny Car and Fuel Altered records, and building a brand around his cowboy and outlaw spirit. The passionate and driven Middendorf today announced he will be turning his attention to a new endeavor and is stepping away from professional drag racing. As a self-made entrepreneur out of Columbia, Illinois, Middendorf developed a passion for drag racing during his late 20’s and in 2018 he started Allan Middendorf Racing and began running the American Outlaw brand. He dedicated his racing career to following in the tire tracks of his successful businesses built around perfection, attention to detail and being true himself. He attributes his success on the track to his crew members, sponsors, and business relationships with companies like Snake Enterprises, Vinyl Images and Torc.

“Jake Sanders of Snake Enterprises was a huge part of my success,” said Middendorf. “Jake’s knowledge and experience is what made this team highly competitive. Without him, there is no way I could have achieved what I did. You add in the support we received from Vinyl Images and Torco and this dream I chased wouldn’t have been possible. We made a lot of history, and I can’t thank all our supporters enough.”

When the pressure was on, Allan Middendorf Racing and the American Outlaw team excelled because of the collective knowledge of the crew and their ability to work together efficiently. On the Funny Car Chaos tour Middendorf won twice and scored four No. 1 qualifiers. He also tallied a Fuel Altered win and was the national speed record holder for Fuel Altered at 227.50 mph. In 2019 Middendorf came in second place in the Funny Car Chaos Championship series. He was also the Funny Car Chaos record holder for speed and elapsed time, breaking and resetting those records several times over, as well as winning the World Fuel Altered National Championship.

“I wouldn’t have been able to have the success we had at the track without the hard work and dedication of my crew chief to Jake Sanders and the crew of Tom McDonald, Jim Carey, Katie Buttera and Doni Snyder.,” said Middendorf. “They gave their all in every race no matter how long the days and nights were. I couldn’t have asked for a better crew. I’m truly appreciative of their hard work and dedication.”

Throughout his drag racing career Middendorf projected the American Outlaw persona and attitude as a driver and team owner. The American Outlaw name came to Middendorf when he was driving and thinking about a persona for his Funny Car Chaos operation. He knew he had a wild streak that drove him to do things his own way, at his own speed, and with his own goals in mind. His passion for the American flag runs deep and as a cowboy who loves all things America the name American Outlaw was the perfect match.

“I want to thank Natalie Torrence, who oversees my social media, for making the name American Outlaw and Allan Middendorf Racing what it is today. I am going to continue the American Outlaw name and branding into my next endeavor, and we are looking at opportunities to build the brand away from the race track as well. Natalie has been amazing with her great ideas and ability to tell our story on social media.”

Middendorf will be announcing his next racing challenge in the coming weeks, but he knows that the memories and relationships he built through drag racing will always be part of his legacy.

