Amber (Franklin) Denton Announces Move to PDRA Pro Nitrous for 2025

PDRA Pro Nitrous will have a new contender in 2025, as two-time and reigning Pro 632 world champion Amber (Franklin) Denton is set to join her father, three-time world champion Tommy Franklin, in the class. She’ll continue driving the Bickel-built ’69 Camaro known as the “OG Jungle Rat,” which Tommy drove to two of his Pro Nitrous titles before it was converted to a Pro 632 entry. Denton, who recently married 2023 PDRA Super Street world champion Blake Denton, is set to start testing as soon as this weekend.

Moving to Pro Nitrous is the realization of a childhood dream for Denton, who knew since she was a kid that she wanted to someday join her dad in Pro Nitrous and Pro Modified. She excelled in the PDRA’s Jr. Dragster ranks, ultimately winning the 2017 Pro Jr. Dragster world championship to share the championship stage with Tommy the same year. She made the move up to Pro 632 in late 2021 before claiming the world championship in 2022 and finishing third in 2023.

“It’s a really indescribable feeling, knowing that I’ve dreamed of it my entire racing career, and from a really young age,” Denton said. “It is super exciting to see those dreams become a reality. I am looking forward to going testing and just get out there, and to even be competing in that class means a lot to me.” Tara Bowker photo

Denton’s time in Pro 632 ended in triumphant fashion at the final two races of the 2024 PDRA season. She clinched the world championship on her way to a win at DragWars at GALOT Motorsports Park in early October, giving the Tommy Franklin Motorsports team led by tuner Jeff Pierce the opportunity to go after the class E.T. record at the Brian Olson Memorial World Finals. Sure enough, Denton cracked off a 4.086-second pass on a first-round bye run, making her the first driver in the class to dip into the 4.00 range. She later went red in the final round, finishing the season with three wins in six final-round appearances, as well as six No. 1 qualifier awards.

“Going into World Finals, the Pro Nitrous conversation had already been started, so I knew that it would be my last time competing in the class,” Denton said. “[The record] was definitely something that we wanted to go for and wanted to accomplish before I moved categories. The run was a huge adrenaline rush for us all and exciting for the entire team.”

The wheels were set in motion for an eventual move to Pro Nitrous towards the end of the season, as the team swapped a Liberty transmission into Denton’s Musi-powered ’69 Camaro so she could get used to that routine. The car has now been fully swapped back to Pro Nitrous trim, complete with a Musi 974-cubic-inch engine, to get ready for offseason testing.

“Aside from the physical changes to the car, I’m just mentally focusing and taking everything seriously,” Denton said. “Obviously, it’s a decent jump going from running 4.10s to mid-to-high 3-second runs. We made some changes throughout this season kind of setting ourselves up to make that transition easier if that was the way that we decided to go. As a driver, I’m just trying to do my part in setting myself up for a routine that will make it an easy transition, and taking things slow, step by step.”

Denton’s methodical approach to driving is one of the reasons why her parents, Tommy and Judy, felt she was ready to make the move to Pro Nitrous.

“She’s just very composed in the car,” Tommy said. “She never seems behind in the car. She’s a cautious driver. She thinks ahead and tries to be aware inside the car at all times. That gives me the comfort as a parent to let her get in there and speed it up.” Gary Rowe photo

The move to Pro Nitrous will be a transition for Tommy and Judy as much as it will be for Amber, just as it was when they supported her move from Jr. Dragsters and bracket dragsters to Tommy’s former Pro Nitrous car. It had been waiting in the wings for Amber to get into a doorslammer class like Pro 632 and eventually Pro Nitrous.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Tommy said. “I’m happy for her to be able to grow. She’s done a great job in the 632 class. The goal was always to get her into the Pro Nitrous car. Happy for all that.

“As a parent, obviously the nerves get higher. As a competitor, I don’t want to have to race her,” he laughed.

The opportunity to race against her dad is one of the draws to Pro Nitrous for Amber, who watched closely as her father became a championship driver in the class over the last 10 years. She’s studied his processes and routines, from burnouts to staging. Now, the student is set to take on the teacher.

“I watched this car compete in this class for years and win championships,” Denton said. “To be able to compete in the class in that same car with my dad still competing in a different car, it’s really exciting and it’s a dream come true. This was a childhood goal of mine, and for it to be coming true is really exciting and I’m just really blessed to be in the position that I’m in.” Gary Rowe photo

Always humble and grateful, Denton isn’t taking anything for granted as she takes this next step in her career.

“I’m so thankful for my team, all the opportunities that my parents give me, Blake [Denton]’s support, and my sister Ashley’s support,” Denton said. “I give God all the glory every time because without Him, none of this is possible for any of us. Just a big thank you to everyone who backs us – Jeff Pierce, Red Line Oil, Pat Musi Racing Engines, Jerry Bickel Race Cars, Hoosier Racing Tires, and Menscer Motorsports.”

The TFM team hasn’t set a date for Amber’s Pro Nitrous debut. They’re instead focused on getting her seat time in the car, making sure she’s comfortable with it, and finally ensuring that the car is competitive before diving into Pro Nitrous action.

“It’s no doubt that Pro Nitrous is full of a bunch of fast cars,” Denton said, “and we always say with my dad racing it, it’s not like you’re going up against any ducks in the first round. Everyone’s fast and everyone has a good chance, so we want to make sure we’re competing at that same level before we come out and debut.”

Once she does make her debut, Denton’s goals are bold yet attainable given the equipment and team in her corner.

“Short-term goals would be a final-round appearances this year,” she said. “Championship goals are long term. But if we can get an event win or final-round appearance, that would definitely be great, especially if we can pull it off to be against my dad. That’s super exciting too.”