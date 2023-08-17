Alloy Employer Services Joins Foley Lewis Racing for NHRA U.S. Nationals

Alloy Employer Services, a leading human resources service provider, will serve as Doug Foley’s primary sponsor when the Foley Lewis Racing Top Fuel team rolls into Indianapolis Raceway Park for the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Sept. 1-4. It’s the company’s first time getting involved in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

“This is a huge opportunity to introduce Alloy Employer Services to a whole new group of fans and potential clients,” said Doug Foley, driver and team co-owner, Foley Lewis Racing. “There are countless business owners in the pits, in the grandstands, and watching from home who could benefit from working with Alloy Employer Services. We’re looking forward to showing JR Pine and the Alloy team what drag racing is all about, and hopefully connecting them with some new clients.”

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services provides Worker’s Comp, Payroll, and Employee Benefits solutions for clients ranging from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction. Alloy’s mission is to help clients manage their workforce and the associated risk, leading to reduced cost, simplified administration, and improved outcomes.

While this is Alloy’s entry into the world of NHRA drag racing, the company isn’t new to motorsports. Since 2020, Alloy Employer Services has been a proud sponsor of Josh Williams, driver of the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“The thrill of live drag racing is unparalleled,” said Chris Estey, CMO, Alloy Employer Services. “Alloy is very excited to partner with Doug Foley for the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis as he competes over Labor Day weekend. Our experience sponsoring Josh Williams in NASCAR has been a great success. Now we are coming to NHRA Top Fuel racing to experience the adrenaline rush of drag racing with the Alloy team, friends, and family.”

The prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park is the sixth of 10 scheduled races for Foley Lewis Racing this season. The team sat out most of the hot summer races to prepare for a busy stretch of races to close out the year. Foley also plans to test at IRP the week before the U.S. Nationals to ensure the team is ready for the biggest race of the season.

“We’ve taken the time to really prepare for this race,” Foley said. “The U.S. Nationals is one of the most important races on the schedule, and it’s even bigger now that we’ll have Alloy Employer Services on board. We want to make a positive first impression. This is a huge opportunity, and we think it’s something that could last for years.”

After the U.S. Nationals, Foley Lewis Racing plans to compete at the Reading, Charlotte, Dallas and possibly Las Vegas races to close out the 2023 season.

Foley and the Alloy Employer Services Top Fuel dragster will begin qualifying for the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Additional qualifying sessions are set for 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Eliminations are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.