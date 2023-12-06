Alloy Employer Services Extends Partnership with Doug Foley, Foley Lewis Racing

Alloy Employer Services, a leading human resources service provider, will continue its partnership with Top Fuel driver Doug Foley and Foley Lewis Racing into the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, the team announced today. Alloy Employer Services has committed to multiple races as the team’s primary sponsor, building on Alloy’s NHRA debut with Foley Lewis Racing at the NHRA U.S. Nationals in September.

“We got our first opportunity with Alloy earlier this year, which was very exciting for us,” said Doug Foley, driver and team co-owner. “It’s not often that big companies approach small teams like ours, so it meant a lot that JR Pine and the Alloy Employer Services team gave us the opportunity to introduce them to the world of NHRA drag racing. Since our first race with Alloy at Indy, we’ve tried to take the ball and run with it by showing them the value we can provide, especially on the B2B side. We’re going to work hard to bring in customers, create new relationships, and find ways to create value off the track.”

The Columbus, Ohio-based company provides Worker’s Comp, Payroll, and Employee Benefits solutions for clients ranging from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction.

“Working with Alloy has allowed us the chance to run more races in 2024,” Foley said. “We’re excited to represent Alloy at their home race, the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. That’s a track we’ve had a lot of success at in the IHRA days. It will be fun to get back there and entertain Alloy’s home state family, friends, and customers. We’re also looking at a few other markets that make sense for Alloy. We’re committed to doing whatever it takes to grow this relationship into the future.”

Foley Lewis Racing also recently signed a new partner, United Garage Door Company. Also located in Ohio, United Garage Door is a commercial and residential garage door supplier.

“As a home builder myself, I’m looking forward to working with Joe Clark and United Garage Door Company in 2024,” Foley said. “Several other team members are in the construction industry, and we reach a lot of contractors and construction-related business owners at the races. We feel this will be a great fit and we’re excited to bring United Garage Door Company some return on investment.”

Foley and the Foley Lewis Racing Top Fuel team are working to secure additional marketing partners for the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, where they plan to run around half of the races on the schedule.