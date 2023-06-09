Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Allan Middendorf, American Outlaw Nitro Funny Car Return To Funny Car Chaos After Two-Year Hiatus

Published

Team owner, driver and Illinois Native Allan Middendorf has announced that he will make his 2023 Funny Car Chaos debut June 16-17 at Cordova Dragway in Cordova, Illinois, after taking a two-year hiatus from the series.

“I stepped away from drag racing to prioritize my businesses,” Middendorf says. “During the COVID pandemic, the Middendorf Companies continued operation due to the government infrastructures we support. We provide heavy equipment services to various institutions, which requires tremendous responsibility and liability. It was in my best interest to focus on day-to-day operations and put the pursuit of drag racing titles on the back burner.”

Since 2021, Middendorf has dabbled in racing at local motor cross tracks in addition to starting additional divisions of the Middendorf Companies. “Some people would say I’m all gas, in this case, Nitro, and no brakes. I can’t sit still. I constantly need to be doing something, going somewhere, and working towards a goal,” Middendorf continues. “I used this time away from drag racing to pursue a passion of mine since I was a kid in motor cross. I was also able to grow the Middendorf Companies due to the influx of business we received during the pandemic.”

Middendorf and the Nitro-powered funny car called “American Outlaw” will take center stage at the Funny Car Chaos race June 16-17 at Cordova Dragway.

For more information on Allan Middendorf and the American Outlaw Nitro Funny Car, visit AllanMiddendorfRacing.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.