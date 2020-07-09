Allan Industries Steps Up as Primary Sponsor for Doug Foley as NHRA Returns at Indy

Allan Industries, a leader in janitorial and disaster restoration services, has signed on as the primary sponsor on Doug Foley’s Foley Lewis Racing Top Fuel dragster for the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals in Indianapolis, July 11-12. The race is the first NHRA Mello Yello Series event since the COVID-19 public health crisis put the season on hold in early March.

“There’s never been a better time for us to help Allan Industries spread the word about their commercial cleaning services,” said Doug Foley. “We’ve been proud to have Allan Industries on board since we started the season at Phoenix in February, and I couldn’t be more excited to have them step up as our primary sponsor for our first race back.”

Since 1985, Allan Industries has developed a reputation as an innovator and leader in the janitorial and disaster restoration services industry. Each night, from New England to California, Allan’s dedicated professionals clean and maintain over 46 million square feet, priding themselves in “best of class” customer service.

Allan Industries joined Foley Lewis Racing this season through a longstanding working relationship with Guy Pierce, the team’s VP of marketing. Pierce works with Allan Industries through his position in commercial property management.

“Allan Industries has maintained over 8.5 million square feet throughout my 35-plus years in commercial real estate,” said Guy Pierce, vice president of property management, Stockton Real Estate Advisors. “From special projects to nightly janitorial, Allan Industries is my ‘go-to’ partner. Their pricing, attention to detail and customer service is second to none.”

For information on Allan Industries’ national cleaning or disaster recovery services, please call John Rietzen at 888-333-7933, or visit www.allanindustries.com.

Along with Allan industries, Foley and the Foley Lewis Racing team race with support from Strutmasters.com, Red Line Synthetic Oil, DDP Roofing, Burns Mechanical, Goodson, GRP Connecting Rods and TechnoCraft Cabinets.

Foley and the Foley Lewis Racing team will participate in the prerace test session at Lucas Oil Raceway Thursday and Friday before the two E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals qualifying sessions around 1 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Eliminations are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Comments