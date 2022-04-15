Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

All-Female True Street Presented by Baer Brake Systems Returns to NMRA Ford Performance Nationals
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Don Prudhomme Determined to Defend Turbo Class Title at Mexican 1000

News NHRA

NHRA Camping World Series Heads to zMAX Dragway for Thrilling Four-Wide Nationals

News Race Coverage

Weepers Wrap Up AHDRA Gainesville Opener

Exclusive Features News

11 Hot Takes Following Season-Opening PDRA East Coast Nationals

News PDRA Race Coverage

Achenbach, Tutterow, Powers, Drinkwater, Garner-Jones and Essick Victorious at Season-Opening PDRA East Coast Nationals

News PDRA Race Coverage

Salemi, Halsey, Carr, Lannigan, Davis and Agostino Start 2022 PDRA Season as No. 1 Qualifiers at East Coast Nationals

News PDRA Sportsman

Top Sportsman Veteran Jerry Albert Adds ProCharged Camaro to Program for 2022

News NHRA

NHRA Set to Close Out Houston Raceway Park in Style with 35th Annual NHRA SpringNationals

Features News NHRA

From Frank Hawley Student to Top Fuel Winner, Tripp Tatum Translates School into Success

News

All-Female True Street Presented by Baer Brake Systems Returns to NMRA Ford Performance Nationals

Published

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals is excited to announce the return of the All-Female True Street category to the upcoming Ohio event. Presented by Baer Brake Systems, All-Female True Street will take place during the NMRA Ford Performance Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park the weekend of June 9-12, 2022. Summit Motorsports Park is a world-class facility located in Norwalk, Ohio, and is the fourth stop of this year’s NMRA national event tour.

ADVERTISEMENT


The All-Female True Street class follows the same format as the wildly popular TorqStorm True Street category with its 30-mile drive and three consecutive runs down the quarter-mile. NMRA officials will rank the lady competitors based on ET rewarding the Overall Winner, Overall Runner-Up, and the quickest average times in the 9-second, 10-second, 11-second, 12-second, 13-second, 14-second, and 15-second zones. Baer Brakes is offering a set of SS4+ Deep Stage Drag Racing brakes on top of the payout to the Overall Winner.

The All-Female True Street category is open to any Mustang or Ford, car or truck, whether it’s owned by the competitor or not—so borrow a car to have fun at this one-time event! New for 2022 is a modified schedule to allow the same vehicle to be double-entered in TorqStorm Superchargers True Street as well as the allowance of crew members to help bring All-Female True Street racers up to the starting line.

“Last year we brought the All-Female Shootout back and it was a great success with competitors having fun during the NMRA event. We also received some feedback on how to make it better in 2022 and we are happy to implement those changes, giving those who share the vehicle a chance to run the car/truck in the All-Female True Street as well as in the regular True Street category,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals.

All True Street vehicle rules are in effect, which requires DOT tires at all four corners, a basic set of limitations to prevent full-on racecars from sneaking in, and all vehicles must be registered and insured. Visit the NMRA website or call Gene Bergstrom at 714-460-3813 for a complete rundown of rules. For additional information, purse, and rules for the NMRA Ford Performance Nationals and All-Female True Street, visit www.NMRAdigital.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes. ADVERTISEMENT

February 23, 2014

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

Fans Encouraged to Devour ‘Taste of Motorplex’ During FallNationals

Texas Motorplex will host the Taste of Motorplex at the 35th annual AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, October 14-18, 2020 to fill the void...

October 12, 2020

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 ADVERTISEMENT Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.