Alexis DeJoria Targets Victory at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

Alexis DeJoria, the driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is looking to build on her previous accomplishments and capture the win at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, taking place at the iconic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip from March 22 through 24, 2024.

DeJoria, a formidable competitor at the Pomona track, has shown success here in the past, with highlights including a runner-up finish at the 2021 NHRA Finals and clinching the No. 1 qualifier spot in 2014. During last year’s NHRA Winternationals, DeJoria demonstrated her competitive edge, qualifying second and finishing in the quarterfinals.

Coming off a quarterfinal finish at the previous event in Gainesville, where she was the seventh seed, DeJoria is confident in the adjustments her team has made in the off-season, particularly to the clutch. These changes are expected to further hone their competitive edge, enabling them to consistently target sub-3.9-second runs.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Alexis DeJoria at the Team Toyota autograph session, held at the Toyota midway display on Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Reflecting on the upcoming event, DeJoria shared her excitement and strategy, emphasizing the importance of focus, qualifying performance, and taking the competition one run at a time. “We have some good, positive momentum heading into our second race of the 2024 season after a solid showing in Gainesville,” said DeJoria. “Our team feels really good heading into this weekend’s race, but we know that we can’t take anything for granted.”