Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alexis DeJoria Targets Dual Victories in Norwalk

Published

Drag racing standout Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car is poised to pursue dual victories at the upcoming Norwalk event. DeJoria, who has been demonstrating exceptional performance in the 2023 season, is a keen contender in both the NHRA National event and the Norwalk #2Fast2Tasty Challenge presented by Mission Foods.

With a consistent run in 2023, DeJoria enters the weekend ranked fifth in the Funny Car point standings. In her 2023 season, she competed in eight races and achieved two runner-up finishes. Over her career, DeJoria boasts an impressive record of 202 races, six wins, eight runner-up finishes, and six No. 1 qualifiers.

Reflecting on her performance at the 2022 NHRA Norwalk Nationals, DeJoria qualified sixth and advanced to the quarterfinals. Her tenacious efforts culminated in a victory against Paul Lee in the first round but ended with a defeat against Robert Hight in the second round.

Most recently, DeJoria powered to a commendable runner-up finish at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee, demonstrating her team’s strength and competitive spirit.

“Our Bandero GR Supra team is coming off some good momentum from Bristol,” said Alexis DeJoria. “We’ve consistently qualified well this year and have already gone to two final rounds. I can tell we’re on the brink; I know we’ll get a win soon.”

This weekend, DeJoria will also be participating in the Norwalk #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, a special event presented by Mission Foods. This participation is notable, as DeJoria clinched the first #2Fast2Tasty Challenge held in Phoenix earlier this year.

Regarding the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, DeJoria said, “We’ll be competing in another Mission Foods Challenge this weekend. We won the first #2Fast2Tasty out in Phoenix, and we’d love to grab another one of those wins and some more of those crucial championship bonus points this weekend.”

Lastly, as part of her commitment to engaging with fans, DeJoria will attend a #2Fast2Tasty autograph session at the Mission Foods midway display on Saturday, June 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.