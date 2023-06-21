Alexis DeJoria Targets Dual Victories in Norwalk

Drag racing standout Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car is poised to pursue dual victories at the upcoming Norwalk event. DeJoria, who has been demonstrating exceptional performance in the 2023 season, is a keen contender in both the NHRA National event and the Norwalk #2Fast2Tasty Challenge presented by Mission Foods.

With a consistent run in 2023, DeJoria enters the weekend ranked fifth in the Funny Car point standings. In her 2023 season, she competed in eight races and achieved two runner-up finishes. Over her career, DeJoria boasts an impressive record of 202 races, six wins, eight runner-up finishes, and six No. 1 qualifiers.

Reflecting on her performance at the 2022 NHRA Norwalk Nationals, DeJoria qualified sixth and advanced to the quarterfinals. Her tenacious efforts culminated in a victory against Paul Lee in the first round but ended with a defeat against Robert Hight in the second round.

Most recently, DeJoria powered to a commendable runner-up finish at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee, demonstrating her team’s strength and competitive spirit.

“Our Bandero GR Supra team is coming off some good momentum from Bristol,” said Alexis DeJoria. “We’ve consistently qualified well this year and have already gone to two final rounds. I can tell we’re on the brink; I know we’ll get a win soon.”

This weekend, DeJoria will also be participating in the Norwalk #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, a special event presented by Mission Foods. This participation is notable, as DeJoria clinched the first #2Fast2Tasty Challenge held in Phoenix earlier this year.

Regarding the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, DeJoria said, “We’ll be competing in another Mission Foods Challenge this weekend. We won the first #2Fast2Tasty out in Phoenix, and we’d love to grab another one of those wins and some more of those crucial championship bonus points this weekend.”

Lastly, as part of her commitment to engaging with fans, DeJoria will attend a #2Fast2Tasty autograph session at the Mission Foods midway display on Saturday, June 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.