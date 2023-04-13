Alexis DeJoria Seeking First Four-Wide Win In Las Vegas

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is a two-time Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals winner but she is seeking her first victory at a four-wide event.

“I’ve won the Spring Las Vegas race twice, but those wins were from before we switched to the four-wide format,” said DeJoria. The Las Vegas 1 four-wide format was first introduced in 2018.

In 2022, DeJoria advanced to the final elimination quad at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

She has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 season which includes two semifinal finishes, two No. 2 qualifying positions, winning the inaugural #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car Challenge, and setting top speed of the meet in Pomona at the Lucas Oil Winternationals.

“Our Bandero GR Supra has been quick and consistent all year, and I truly believe a win is right around the corner for our DC Motorsports team,” said DeJoria. “We advanced to the final elimination quad at last year’s Vegas race, and I feel like we have everything we need to get the job done this weekend. Everything has really started to come together as of late. I’m especially excited because we’re back to four qualifying runs this weekend, all of which are in the middle of the day. As long as we continue our trend of performing well during qualifying, we’ll be in a really good position, armed with some really good data, to make it a long race day, and hopefully end our Sunday with our first four-wide Wally.”

DeJoria is currently ranked third in the point standings.

Furthermore, DeJoria will join her Toyota Gazoo Racing teammates at the Toyota midway display from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for a Team Toyota autograph session.



