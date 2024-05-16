Connect with us

Alexis DeJoria Ready to Taste Victory in Her Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car

Alexis DeJoria is set to compete at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals Presented by PEAK Performance from May 17 to 19 at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois. This marks the sixth event in the 2024 NHRA season.

In the 2023 Route 66 NHRA Nationals, DeJoria qualified 15th and faced a first-round exit after being defeated by Cruz Pedregon in E1. At the most recent event in Charlotte, she showcased her skills by qualifying fourth and reaching the quarterfinals, defeating Buddy Hull and Ron Capps in E1, but was bested by John Force and J.R. Todd in E2.

For the 2024 season, DeJoria has competed in five races and achieved one runner-up finish. Over her career, she has participated in 220 races, securing six wins and six No. 1 qualifiers. Notably, she competed in her 200th professional event during the 2023 NHRA Route 66 Nationals and made history as the first female Funny Car driver to enter 100 events during the 2016 Winternationals. At last year’s Chicago race, she became the first woman to reach the milestone of 200 Funny Car events.

Fans can meet Alexis DeJoria during the Team Toyota autograph session on Saturday from 10 – 10:30 a.m. at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display.

DeJoria remains optimistic about her team’s performance. “We had a taste of what our Bandero Toyota GR Supra is capable of at the last race in Charlotte. We made some major changes within the team going into that event, but it didn’t slow us down by any means. Our team is on the verge of winning any given Sunday,” she stated.

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024. Drag Illustrated

