Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Features

Alexis DeJoria Ready to Mix Things Up at PRO Superstar Shootout

Published

Alexis DeJoria has experienced some big moments as a Funny Car driver, including winning the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals. The DC Motorsports driver is hoping she can kick off the 2024 season with another monumental win at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The win would come with a record $250,000 payday, but it would also make a major statement. 

“It would be a huge confidence booster,” DeJoria said. “We had a not-so-great end of the 2023 season. We started off really strong, we were in the top four (in points), and when it really mattered during the Countdown, we just went straight down. To come out at the first race and show them what we can do – what we have done in the past and what we’re very capable of – and win that first race, would be huge.”

DeJoria is one of 13 drivers who were invited to take part in the Funny Car portion of the PRO Superstar Shootout. Drivers will get four qualifying sessions – one on Thursday evening and three on Friday – to qualify for the eight-car field. Once qualified, drivers will draw chips to randomly determine the pairings for eliminations. A collaborative effort headed up by the Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO), the PRO Superstar Shootout will be a departure from the usual nitro-fuel national event. 

“I think it’s cool because it mixes things up,” DeJoria said. “It’s an all-drivers, all-team race. It’s invitation-only. Big money. The schedule and the dynamic of the entire event is so cool the way they have it set up. Our team is honored to have been invited. The group putting this race together are really good people, and this is something that needs to happen for the sport. The racers need to get together and do stuff like this.”

The driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra isn’t just looking to take part in the PRO Superstar Shootout. She’s motivated to do whatever it takes to collect the $250,000 Funny Car title for her Del Worsham-led DC Motorsports team. 

“It’s an incentive for our entire team,” DeJoria said. “We share everything. I don’t take any bonuses since COVID to make sure the team got everything they needed first. It would be great to stoke the guys out, for sure. And it would pay some bills. There are endless reasons why we want to win that race.”

The inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG will also include $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and $125,000-to-win Pro Stock, plus FTI Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Tickets are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.