Alexis DeJoria Ready to Mix Things Up at PRO Superstar Shootout

Alexis DeJoria has experienced some big moments as a Funny Car driver, including winning the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals. The DC Motorsports driver is hoping she can kick off the 2024 season with another monumental win at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The win would come with a record $250,000 payday, but it would also make a major statement.

“It would be a huge confidence booster,” DeJoria said. “We had a not-so-great end of the 2023 season. We started off really strong, we were in the top four (in points), and when it really mattered during the Countdown, we just went straight down. To come out at the first race and show them what we can do – what we have done in the past and what we’re very capable of – and win that first race, would be huge.”

DeJoria is one of 13 drivers who were invited to take part in the Funny Car portion of the PRO Superstar Shootout. Drivers will get four qualifying sessions – one on Thursday evening and three on Friday – to qualify for the eight-car field. Once qualified, drivers will draw chips to randomly determine the pairings for eliminations. A collaborative effort headed up by the Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO), the PRO Superstar Shootout will be a departure from the usual nitro-fuel national event.

“I think it’s cool because it mixes things up,” DeJoria said. “It’s an all-drivers, all-team race. It’s invitation-only. Big money. The schedule and the dynamic of the entire event is so cool the way they have it set up. Our team is honored to have been invited. The group putting this race together are really good people, and this is something that needs to happen for the sport. The racers need to get together and do stuff like this.”

The driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra isn’t just looking to take part in the PRO Superstar Shootout. She’s motivated to do whatever it takes to collect the $250,000 Funny Car title for her Del Worsham-led DC Motorsports team.

“It’s an incentive for our entire team,” DeJoria said. “We share everything. I don’t take any bonuses since COVID to make sure the team got everything they needed first. It would be great to stoke the guys out, for sure. And it would pay some bills. There are endless reasons why we want to win that race.”

The inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG will also include $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and $125,000-to-win Pro Stock, plus FTI Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Tickets are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.