Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alexis DeJoria Ready to Make a Strong Comeback at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Published

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is set to compete at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. In the 2023 NHRA Norwalk Nationals, DeJoria qualified fourth and reached the quarterfinals, defeating Paul Lee in the first round before being bested by Blake Alexander in the second round.

At her most recent event in Richmond, she qualified sixth but faced a first-round exit against Ron Capps. In the 2024 season, DeJoria has participated in nine races, achieving one runner-up finish. Over her career, she has competed in 224 races, securing six wins and six No. 1 qualifiers. Notably, she won the 2022 Norwalk Night Under Fire annual match race, where she claimed victory over John Force, marking her first triumph at the Norwalk, Ohio facility.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Alexis DeJoria during the Team Toyota autograph session at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display on Saturday from noon to 12:30 p.m. DeJoria shared her optimism for the upcoming event.

“We stayed behind on Monday in Richmond and had a very, very successful test session. Made some good runs in the heat and we accomplished what we set out to do,” said DeJoria. “We feel really good about going to Norwalk where we’ll experience similar temperatures, and we’re excited to get right back to it in a few days. Of course, we’ll all miss seeing John (Force) out there this weekend. I’ve been keeping him and the Force family in my prayers, and I’m looking forward to racing alongside him again soon.”

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.