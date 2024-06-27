Alexis DeJoria Ready to Make a Strong Comeback at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is set to compete at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. In the 2023 NHRA Norwalk Nationals, DeJoria qualified fourth and reached the quarterfinals, defeating Paul Lee in the first round before being bested by Blake Alexander in the second round.

At her most recent event in Richmond, she qualified sixth but faced a first-round exit against Ron Capps. In the 2024 season, DeJoria has participated in nine races, achieving one runner-up finish. Over her career, she has competed in 224 races, securing six wins and six No. 1 qualifiers. Notably, she won the 2022 Norwalk Night Under Fire annual match race, where she claimed victory over John Force, marking her first triumph at the Norwalk, Ohio facility.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Alexis DeJoria during the Team Toyota autograph session at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display on Saturday from noon to 12:30 p.m. DeJoria shared her optimism for the upcoming event.

“We stayed behind on Monday in Richmond and had a very, very successful test session. Made some good runs in the heat and we accomplished what we set out to do,” said DeJoria. “We feel really good about going to Norwalk where we’ll experience similar temperatures, and we’re excited to get right back to it in a few days. Of course, we’ll all miss seeing John (Force) out there this weekend. I’ve been keeping him and the Force family in my prayers, and I’m looking forward to racing alongside him again soon.”

