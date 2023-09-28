Alexis DeJoria Ready to Battle at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in Pursuit of the Championship Title

Alexis DeJoria, the driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is gearing up for a strong comeback at the NHRA Midwest Nationals. Currently ranked 6th in the Countdown to the Championship, DeJoria is poised and ready to push her pursuit for the Funny Car Championship.

DeJoria and her team are relentlessly working on their strategy to ensure a stellar performance this weekend. At the Carolina Nationals, she qualified 14th and faced a first-round exit, defeated by Bob Tasca.

In a candid statement, DeJoria acknowledges the hurdles faced so far, “It’s no secret our Countdown campaign hasn’t gone the way we had hoped. We’re holding strong in the No. 6 position, which is where we started the playoffs, but the fact of the matter is, we’ve lost some ground in the points and we really need to focus on narrowing the gap.” She expresses the urgency and the determination to change the tides in the upcoming event, “If we want to even have a shot at being in the hunt, we need to do well this weekend – it’s put up or shut up time.”

Despite recent setbacks, DeJoria exudes confidence in her team’s ability to bounce back, “I know we’re capable of making moves. We have a great car, we’re a great team; we’ve just had some stumbles lately. So, we’re looking forward to rebounding strong this weekend in St. Louis.”