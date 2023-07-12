Alexis DeJoria Planning On ‘Racing Hard’ To Capture Final Win At Mile-High Nationals

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, gears up to leave her mark on the track at Bandimere Speedway. DeJoria, a Top 10-ranked driver, has proved this year she’s a force to be reckoned with in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Funny Car category. With an impressive racing resume and an unwavering drive for victory, DeJoria is determined to claim the ultimate triumph at the Mile-High Nationals.

Although DeJoria narrowly missed a victory at the Mile-High Nationals in 2021, finishing as the event runner-up, she is determined to rectify that this year. At the 2022 event, DeJoria qualified seventh but faced a first-round exit, courtesy of Tim Wilkerson. However, she bounced back at the recent Norwalk event, reaching the quarterfinals before being bested by Blake Alexander. Eager to make her mark, DeJoria is ready to face any challenge that comes her way.

As a proud member of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, DeJoria is also racing with the prestigious goal of securing Toyota’s 200th NHRA trophy. With Toyota’s current NHRA win count at an impressive 199, DeJoria is determined to add another Wally to the team’s record.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the Mile-High Nationals, DeJoria stated, “I’ve been racing at Bandimere since 2012, and like everyone else, I’m sad to see it drop off our schedule after this weekend.” DeJoria holds a special place in her heart for the unique and incredible facility in Morrison, Colorado. The altitude poses a challenge, but DeJoria embraces it, taking advantage of the breathtaking surroundings, like Red Rocks, to acclimate and prepare mentally for the grueling Western Swing.

While DeJoria has yet to claim a Wally at Bandimere Speedway, she came tantalizingly close in 2021. With her dedicated team, including Del Worsham, Nicky Boninfante, and the Bandero GR Supra crew, she aims to push harder than ever to seize the final Mile-High Nationals Wally. Their strategy is to secure a top-five qualifying position, setting the stage for an intense day of fierce competition on Sunday.