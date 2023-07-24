Alexis DeJoria Out Early In Seattle

Alexis DeJoria entered the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Nationals coming off of a runner-up finish in Denver the weekend prior, returning to a track where she got her first national event win in Top Alcohol Funny Car, and was aiming for continued success at the scenic facility.



Behind the wheel of her Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra, she started the weekend by unloading with a quick run right off the trailer. In the first qualifying session, she posted a 3.997-second pass at 319.98 MPH. She then backed up her solid Friday afternoon pass with another good lap in the third and final qualifying round on Saturday before settling into the eighth position on the Pacific Raceways ladder.



On race day, DeJoria faced Chad Green, who she eliminated in a first-round matchup at the previous event in Denver. At this race, Green was able to get redemption when DeJoria’s machine smoked the tires as she was nearing the finish line while he made a clean pass to cross the beams first for the win.



“We are really bummed we didn’t get that first-round win,” said DeJoria following the race. “We both left at about the same time and had a good 60-foot; left hard, and then down track, the pan pressure got a little high, and we ended up smoking the tires. I had to lift, it got a little squirrely, and then I saw Chad go by me and that was it.”



Even with the loss, DeJoria enjoys racing in the Northwest in front of great crowds at the historic venue.



“With a lot of racetracks closing the past couple of years, Pacific Raceways is still here, and they are charging forward. I love this track. It is where I got my very first Top Alcohol Funny Car win at a national event. Always glad to come back here and can’t wait for next year, but now it’s onto Sonoma. We’ve got a great car, and we’re in a good spot.”



The NHRA Camping World Series wraps up the West Coast Swing at Sonoma Raceway with the NHRA Sonoma Nationals, July 28-30. DeJoria, a three-time finalist in 2023, will begin the weekend ranked third as she attempts to break through for her first win of the year.