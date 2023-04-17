Alexis DeJoria on Vegas: “We Had the Car to Beat”

Connect with us

Alexis DeJoria continued her streak of qualifying in the No. 2 position and advancing into the later elimination rounds on Sunday at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas. DeJoria, who has enjoyed a hot start to the 2023 season, including two semifinal finishes in four events, winning the inaugural #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car Challenge, and setting top speed of the meet in Pomona, Calif., scored her third consecutive No. 2 qualifier during the first of two back-to-back four-wide events.

After clocking low E.T. of the second and third qualifying sessions, and second-low E.T. of Q1, DeJoria was rewarded with eight out of 12 possible bonus points, and the DC Motorsports team looked like the team to beat heading into race day. In round one, DeJoria faced John Force, Paul Lee, and Jason Rupert. Crew chiefs Del Worsham and Nicky Boninfante tuned the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra to a stout 3.967 E.T., which was the best elapsed time in DeJoria’s quad, and held up to be the second-quickest run of the first session. In the quarterfinals, DeJoria drew Force, Matt Hagan, and Jeff Diehl. DeJoria was hoping to advance to the Vegas four-wide final for the second year in a row, but she was a tick late on the tree and while DeJoria and Force recorded similar E.T.s, he was able to cross the finish line first and would advance with Hagan into the final elimination quad.

“I really thought this was our race. We had the car to beat but instead, I beat myself. So frustrated,” said DeJoria following the second-round loss.

DeJoria and the DC Motorsports team maintained their No. 3 ranking throughout the Las Vegas race weekend and will begin the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals within one round win of the No. 2 ranked driver.

