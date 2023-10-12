Connect with us

Alexis DeJoria Gearing Up for Texas FallNationals

Alexis DeJoria, the dynamic driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is gearing up for a return to the Texas Motorplex for the Texas FallNationals.

In a recap of her journey this season, DeJoria has showcased an impressive track record despite some challenges. She qualified 12th at the 2022 Texas NHRA Fall Nationals and the MidWest Nationals at St. Louis, and though faced with first-round exits at both, her spirit remains undeterred. This season, over 18 races, she has already achieved three runner-up finishes, emphasizing her consistent performance and prowess.

Reflecting on her connection with the Texas Motorplex, DeJoria commented, “The Dallas race feels like a home game for me. I’ve been living in the Austin area for about a decade now, and we tend to always have a good showing from my Texas-based friends and family that come out to support our Bandero GR Supra team. The Motorplex is also where I made my Funny Car debut back in 2011, so it’s always cool to go back to a facility where I have so many good memories.
 
Looking ahead at the Countdown, DeJoria is realistic about her team’s position but remains optimistic. “At this point in the Countdown, we’re nearly 200 points back and while anything is possible, realistically, with only three races left our goal is to play more of a spoiler role,” said DeJoria. “We’re long overdue for a win, and would like nothing more than to get that done this weekend in Dallas. These first three races of the playoffs have not been a good representation of what our team is capable of. We’ve all been putting the work in, and hopefully we can close out the second half of the Countdown by returning to where we were at earlier in the season, which is low qualifying positions and long Sundays.”

