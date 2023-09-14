Connect with us

Alexis DeJoria Gearing Up for Countdown to the Championship with Bandero Premium Tequila Funny Car

Published

Making a strong mark in Indianapolis, Alexis DeJoria qualified third at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals and is hoping to carry some of that momentum into the countdown. DeJoria raced to a quarterfinal finish after defeating Bobby Bode in round one, only to be narrowly overtaken by Cruz Pedregon in round two of eliminations. 

Now, DeJoria is ready to make her seventh appearance in the Countdown to the Championship, inclusive of her 2020 run. Reflecting on her performance trajectory, DeJoria’s best prior Countdown finish was in 6th place in 2021.

“We’ve got six races left, and six opportunities to park our Bandero GR Supra in the winner’s circle before the season ends,” said DeJorira. “Reading is the first race of the Countdown and with the points reset, it’s really anyone’s ball game. But we’re set on a mission. We need to have a strong showing this weekend and get our playoffs started on the right foot if we want to be a part of the conversation when the championship hunt heats up in a few weeks. We’ve got a great car, and the capability to run with the best of them; we just need everything to fall into place at the right time.”

