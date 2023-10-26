Alexis DeJoria Eyes Victory at NHRA Nevada Nationals in Las Vegas

As the excitement builds at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is returning to the NHRA Nevada Nationals with a decorated history and determination to clinch victory at the pivotal 20th event of the season, running from October 27 to 29.

DeJoria, currently 9th in the Countdown to the Championship standings, is focusing on leveraging her past successes at this venue to make a significant impact. With an impressive record, including being a two-time event champion (2014, 2016) and the No. 1 qualifier in the 2021 season, DeJoria is no stranger to the pressures and expectations that come with competing at this high-stakes point on the racing calendar.

Reflecting on her journey in the 2023 season, DeJoria said, “The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a track we’ve had great success at. With this being the second-to-last race of the season, it’s important that we go rounds on Sunday. Obviously, we’re not in the championship hunt anymore, but we can still finish the year out strong.” This statement showcases her resilience and commitment, underscoring that while the championship may be out of reach, the spirit of competition and the drive to succeed are very much alive.

Coming off a challenging event in Dallas, where she made a first-round exit, DeJoria is looking to rebound strongly. Her 2023 statistics are noteworthy, with three runner-up finishes within the 19 races of the season. These achievements speak to her consistency and high-level performance throughout the year.

The team’s strategy is geared towards harnessing the full potential of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, capitalizing on DeJoria’s skill and experience, and navigating the unique conditions of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to secure a favorable outcome.