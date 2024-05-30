Alexis DeJoria Excited for Homecoming at New England Dragway for the NHRA New England Nationals

Alexis DeJoria is gearing up for an exciting weekend as she competes at the NHRA New England Nationals, the seventh event in the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. The event will take place at the New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire, from May 31 to June 2, 2024.

DeJoria, who drives the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, has a strong connection to New England, having spent much of her childhood in the Narragansett, Rhode Island area. For her, the New England Nationals are more than just another race; they are a homecoming event where she enjoys the support of her East Coast family and friends.

Reflecting on her past performances at this event, DeJoria was the runner-up in 2014 and, in 2023, she qualified 10th but faced an early exit in the first round against Robert Hight. This year, she is determined to build on the momentum she gained from her last race in Chicago, where she qualified fifth and made it to the quarterfinals before being defeated by John Force in the second round.

In 2024, DeJoria has already participated in six races, securing one runner-up finish. Her career statistics are impressive, with 221 races under her belt, six wins, and six No. 1 qualifiers. These achievements highlight her skill and determination in the highly competitive world of NHRA drag racing.

“I love going to Epping because I consider it to be one of my home tracks,” DeJoria shared. “My East Coast family always comes out and spends the weekend with our team. We built some good, positive momentum at our last race in Chicago and we’re hoping to carry that into this weekend. Last year, we got completely rained out, but fortunately, weather-wise, it’s looking beautiful up there, so the fans should be in for a great weekend.”

Fans of Alexis DeJoria and the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car team can look forward to a thrilling weekend of racing at the New England Dragway. With favorable weather forecasted, it promises to be a fantastic event for both the team and the spectators.

This story was originally published on May 30, 2024.