Alexis DeJoria Down but Not Out After Early Exit at NHRA Finals

To say the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season was a rough one for Alexis DeJoria would be an understatement. Throughout the 20-race schedule, the team made only one final round appearance and fell short of clinching a No. 1 qualifier award after securing two No. 2 starting positions. Despite the setbacks, DeJoria has nothing but confidence in her Del Worsham-led DC Motorsports team and is adamant that they will rebound strong and start 2025 as solid contenders.



DeJoria’s weekend at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals began with a 3.948-second run, placing her eighth after the first qualifying round. After the second session was canceled due to rain, she returned on Saturday and clocked a 3.952 before closing out her qualifying outing with her best run of the weekend – a 3.890 E.T. at 308.43 mph, which put her 11th in the final qualifying order.



DeJoria faced Blake Alexander in the opening round of eliminations on Sunday but lost traction early into the run while her opponent made a full pull in the opposite lane to score the round win. With the 2024 season wrapped up, DeJoria finished 11th in the final Funny Car standings. She is determined to secure a seventh Top 10 finish in 2025 and add to her tally of six national event victories.



“We’ve had a hard year, bottom line, and this is not a true testament to what our team is capable of and what we have accomplished in years past,” DeJoria said emphatically. “We’ve battled a lot of adversity this year – mechanical, personnel, and just a lot of bad luck overall, to be honest. These types of seasons can make or break a team, but I’m honored to say that Del and I have a very strong dedicated group. We’re all in it to win it. This is not a hobby, and I’m not here just for fun. I leave my family and spend 21 weekends a year to come do this. I risk my life every time I strap into that car. But I love this. This is what I want to do, this is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’m good at this, I’m supposed to be here. I’m here to stay and I’m not giving up.”

This story was originally published on November 18, 2024.