Alexis DeJoria Determined To ‘Crack’ Back Into Top Three In Funny Car Points Standings

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is ready to showcase her skill and determination at the 2022 Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor.

Last year at Heartland Motorsports Park, DeJoria qualified seventh and then went on to defeat Toyota teammate J.R. Todd in round one. However, Robert Hight forced DeJoria to a quarterfinal finish in the event.

Looking back at her last event in Sonoma, she qualified in the impressive second position. A challenging first round saw her facing off against Paul Lee, which unfortunately led to her exit in round one.

DeJoria sits in the No. 5 spot in the Funny Car standings with three races remaining before playoff positions are set. She will look to make up crucial ground at Heartland Motorsports Park as she attempts to crack back into the “top three.”

“These next two races are really going to make or break our starting position in the playoffs,” said DeJoria. “It’s been a tough journey. Our strong display in Denver and good qualification in Sonoma were highlights. However, the two consecutive first-round exits meant we slid to fifth by the end of the Western Swing. But we’re not done yet. We’re pushing ahead, aiming to excel this weekend. With Topeka hosting its final race, the pursuit of the last Heartland Motorsports Park trophy is on everyone’s mind. And we’re no different; we’re gunning for it.”