Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alexis DeJoria Determined To ‘Crack’ Back Into Top Three In Funny Car Points Standings

Published

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is ready to showcase her skill and determination at the 2022 Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor.

Last year at Heartland Motorsports Park, DeJoria qualified seventh and then went on to defeat Toyota teammate J.R. Todd in round one. However, Robert Hight forced DeJoria to a quarterfinal finish in the event.

Looking back at her last event in Sonoma, she qualified in the impressive second position. A challenging first round saw her facing off against Paul Lee, which unfortunately led to her exit in round one.

DeJoria sits in the No. 5 spot in the Funny Car standings with three races remaining before playoff positions are set. She will look to make up crucial ground at Heartland Motorsports Park as she attempts to crack back into the “top three.”

“These next two races are really going to make or break our starting position in the playoffs,” said DeJoria. “It’s been a tough journey. Our strong display in Denver and good qualification in Sonoma were highlights. However, the two consecutive first-round exits meant we slid to fifth by the end of the Western Swing. But we’re not done yet. We’re pushing ahead, aiming to excel this weekend. With Topeka hosting its final race, the pursuit of the last Heartland Motorsports Park trophy is on everyone’s mind. And we’re no different; we’re gunning for it.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.