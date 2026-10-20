Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NHRA

Alexis DeJoria Delivers Consistent Performance at Texas FallNationals

Published

Photo courtesy of ABM Communications

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the John Force Racing Bandero Café Funny Car, had one of the most consistent cars on the property this weekend at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. After collecting several valuable bonus points throughout qualifying, the part-time Austin, Texas resident raced to a quarterfinal finish in eliminations on Sunday in front of a home crowd.

After running into tire smoke in their first qualifying attempt of the weekend, the Bandero Café Funny Car team, led by Mike Neff and Jonnie Lindberg, found their groove and tuned DeJoria to a top-three performance in each of the remaining sessions.

On Friday evening, DeJoria delivered a stout 3.873-second run at 333.09 mph, the third-quickest of the session. She followed it up on Saturday with a 3.875 at 336.00, the best performance of the heat. In the final qualifying session, DeJoria’s Chevrolet SS Funny Car crossed the stripe with a pass of 3.878 at 331.93, earning bonus points for making the second-quickest run of the session. 

Entering race day from the No. 4 qualifier spot, 91.75% of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza participants picked DeJoria to win over No. 13 qualifier Dave Richards in the opening round of eliminations. DeJoria was first off the line and powered to a solid run of 3.902 seconds at 331.56 mph to secure the win. In the quarterfinals, she delivered an even quicker pass of 3.890 seconds at 314.66 mph, but J.R. Todd’s starting-line advantage allowed him to advance on a holeshot victory.

“Man, I love coming back to this racetrack,” said DeJoria, who made her Funny Car debut at the Motorplex in 2011. “It’s one of my home tracks. I’ve got West Coast family, I’ve got East Coast family, and I live in Texas. So, I can actually claim a few different tracks. Billy Meyer (the owner of Texas Motorplex) and his family put on a great show. This track is awesome. We qualified really well and got some really good bonus points. What can I say? Three back-to-back runs in the 3.80s, that’s fantastic. There’s always such a good crowd here. I love to see everybody. Our first-round performance was good. We ran a 3.90 and got the win. In the second round, we ran a 3.89 and didn’t get the win, unfortunately.”

The Bandero Café team will get another chance at a commemorative 75th anniversary Wally the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 30 – November 1.

This story was originally published on October 20, 2026. Drag Illustrated

In this article:, , , , , ,

You May Also Like

Exclusive

Kallee Tally Set to Debut New Pro Mod Camaro at Throwdown in T-Town at Tulsa Raceway Park

When Pro Mod driver Kallee Tally rolls into Tulsa Raceway Park this week for the Mid-West Drag Racing Series Throwdown in T-Town, October 22-24,...

3 hours ago

NHRA

Glenn Sets Pro Stock Record; Langdon, Beckman, and Herrera Qualify No. 1 at Texas NHRA FallNationals

Reigning world champ Dallas Glenn made the quickest run in Pro Stock history in front of a massive crowd on Saturday at Texas Motorplex,...

3 days ago

NHRA

Brown, Todd, Glenn, and M. Smith Go Big in Dallas With Wins at Texas NHRA FallNationals

Four-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown picked up his second win of the season on Sunday at Texas Motorplex, defeating standout rookie Maddi...

2 days ago

NHRA

Maddi Gordon Races to Third Top Fuel Final Round at Texas NHRA FallNationals

NHRA Rookie of the Year contender Maddi Gordon continued to impress during the Texas NHRA FallNationals, racing to a runner-up finish on Sunday at...

1 day ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.