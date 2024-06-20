Alexis DeJoria Confident in Hot Weather Tune-Up for NHRA Virginia Nationals

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is set to compete in the 2024 NHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. This marks her second appearance in Richmond, following a third-place qualification and a first-round exit in 2022.

Fresh from a strong showing in Bristol where she qualified second and reached the quarterfinals, DeJoria is confident in her team’s ability to handle the anticipated hot weather, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s.

With eight races and one runner-up finish in the 2024 season, DeJoria aims to leverage her experience and her team’s solid hot weather tune-up strategy, devised by Del Worsham, to secure a win.

“We’re coming off of a strong showing in Bristol where we qualified second and made several good runs throughout the weekend, especially in the heat of the day,” DeJoria said. “We’re heading into that grueling stretch of hot summer races, and it gives me confidence knowing Del (Worsham) has a solid hot weather tune-up for our Bandero GR Supra. It’s looking like it’s going to be a scorcher this weekend in Richmond with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s both days. Obviously, that’ll put a lot of strain on the teams, especially given Saturday’s fast turn-and-burn pace with the three qualifying runs on the schedule. This weekend is set to be a challenging one, but it’s races like this where you really have to dig deep and stay focused on the task at hand. Whoever wins this one will really have to earn it, and we’re going to work hard to make sure we put ourselves in the best possible position to finish Sunday in the winner’s circle.”

DeJoria’s career statistics include 223 races, six wins, and six No. 1 qualifiers, highlighting her experience and determination to finish strong this weekend.

This story was originally published on June 20, 2024.