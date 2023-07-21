Alexis DeJoria Aims For Wally After Runner-Up Finish In Denver

Alexis DeJoria, the driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, has her sights set on a Wally after her runner-up finish at the Mile-High Nationals.

At the 2022 NHRA Northwest Nationals, DeJoria showcased her determination by qualifying second and making it to the quarterfinals. She outpaced Jim Campbell in the first elimination round, only to be edged out by Robert Hight in the second. But DeJoria didn’t let that slow her down.

In Denver, she qualified ninth and raced her way to the event’s runner-up spot. She left Chad Green, Cruz Pedregon, and J.R. Todd to pack up early before being narrowly defeated by Matt Hagan in the final elimination round.

DeJoria is no stranger to the winner’s circle. She clinched the 2011 NHRA Northwest Nationals while competing in the Top Alcohol Funny Car category. Including her Sportsman wins, DeJoria is an eight-time NHRA winner, with victories spanning Super Comp, Top Alcohol Funny Car, and Funny Car categories.

Adding to the excitement, DeJoria’s crew chief, Del Worsham, holds the Pacific Raceways Funny Car E.T. record of 3.832 seconds, set at the 2016 event.

As a member of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, DeJoria is also on the brink of making history. She’s aiming to clinch Toyota’s 200th NHRA trophy, with the current win count standing at 199.

By advancing beyond the semifinals at the NHRA Mile-High Nationals, DeJoria has also secured a spot in the Seattle Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet DeJoria at the #2Fast2Tasty autograph session and the Team Toyota autograph session, both happening on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to running well and going rounds,” DeJoria said. “We’ve moved up two spots to third in points and all the progress we made is very motivating.”