Alexis DeJoria Aiming to End 2023 Season on High Note

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, heads into the NHRA Finals with determination to cap off the 2023 season with a victory. Currently standing nineth in the Countdown to the Championship, DeJoria looks back on a year of solid performances and aims to leverage her experience to climb the ranks.

With the season drawing to a close, DeJoria has accumulated a trio of runner-up finishes in the 20 races she’s contended. Notable achievements for the trailblazing driver include a victory at the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car Challenge in Phoenix and marking her 200th event participation, a first for a female Funny Car racer, a milestone reached in Joliet, Illinois.

DeJoria’s journey to the NHRA Finals has been marked by perseverance and remarkable moments, including a runner-up finish in 2021 and leading the pack as the No. 1 qualifier in 2014. Last year saw her making it to the semifinals, showcasing her competitive edge and relentless spirit.

Looking ahead to the finals, DeJoria is optimistic about her chances and reflects positively on the year’s challenges and successes. “Coming down to the final race of the season, I look back at our performance this year grateful for the lessons learned,” she said. “We had the car to beat for most of the season. There’s definitely more on the table. Our team doesn’t quit and we will continue to do what it takes to make it happen. Hopefully, we can go some rounds on Sunday and end the season on a strong note. The goal is to finish as high up in the rankings as possible.”

Fans will have the opportunity to meet DeJoria at the Team Toyota autograph session on Saturday, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., at the Toyota midway display.