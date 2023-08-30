Alexis DeJoria Aiming to Capitalize on Points at U.S. Nationals

Alexis DeJoria, the driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is preparing to take on the tough Funny Car competition at the U.S. Nationals, often referred to as the “Super Bowl of drag racing.” The electrifying event has always held a special place in DeJoria’s heart, not just for the unparalleled excitement it brings but also for the fans who elevate the experience with their infectious enthusiasm.

Speaking on the importance of the U.S. Nationals, DeJoria reminisced, “I love racing at the U.S. Nationals. The fans are always incredible, and this is by far, the biggest event of the year. Everyone wants to win this race, and I’m so thankful I was able to add an Indy win to my collection back in 2014.”

This year, DeJoria and her team are ecstatic about being a part of the prestigious Pep Boys Callout race. With a chance to compete for not just one but two wins over the weekend, the stakes have never been higher. “I’m so pumped that we’re a part of the Pep Boys Callout race this year, and it’s exciting that we’ll have an opportunity to compete for two wins this weekend. That’s just a testament to how great this team is and has been all year long,” she mentioned.

However, the U.S. Nationals isn’t just about the history of the race; it’s about strategic positioning for the rest of the season. The points are clustered tightly, and a good performance at the U.S. Nationals could be pivotal in reshuffling the leaderboards. DeJoria is keenly aware of the weight of the weekend. “There’s a lot of pressure to perform this weekend. The points are pretty bunched up right now, and if we have a good showing, there is potential that we could move up a few spots in the standings.”

She emphasizes the importance of the starting position in ensuring success in the Countdown. With the unique points-and-a-half format at Indy, every race counts. “Your starting position is really what sets you up for success in the Countdown, so it’s important that we capitalize on the points-and-a-half format at Indy,” DeJoria added.

As she prepares for the big day, DeJoria remains grounded and focused. “We have a fantastic car underneath us right now. I’m going to put my blinders on, and we’re going to focus, take it one round at a time, and do our very best.”