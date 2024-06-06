Connect with us

Alexis DeJoria Aiming for Funny Car Win at NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Alexis DeJoria, the driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is gearing up for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. A former champion at this event, DeJoria’s impressive track record at Bristol includes a 2021 event win and being the No. 1 qualifier, as well as two runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2023.

At last year’s Thunder Valley Nationals, DeJoria showcased her driving prowess by qualifying fifth and advancing to the final round. She secured victories against Cruz Pedregon, Bobby Bode, and Robert Hight before being narrowly defeated by Ron Capps in the final round. Despite a first-round exit at the most recent event in Epping, where she qualified ninth and was defeated by Chad Green, DeJoria remains optimistic about her return to Bristol, a track where she has consistently performed well.

The upcoming event will mark the fifth time DeJoria and her crew chief, Del Worsham, have competed together at Bristol. Their partnership has yielded significant success, including the 2021 trophy win and semifinal appearances in 2022. Worsham, who also co-owns DC Motorsports, has been a key figure in DeJoria’s racing journey, dating back to her first final-round appearance at Bristol in 2012.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet DeJoria during two special events on Saturday. From 11:00 to 11:30 a.m., she will participate in the Team Toyota autograph session at the Toyota Racing Experience midway. Later, she will appear at the Bristol Dragway Fanfest in Nitro Alley following the fourth qualifying session.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the event, DeJoria stated, “Heading back to Bristol this weekend and I’m looking forward to getting back to a facility where we tend to do very well at. Del and our Bandero team have a setup that has proven to be successful there. We need to continue the consistency and go rounds on Sunday.”

As DeJoria and her team prepare for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the racing community eagerly anticipates another thrilling performance from the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car.

This story was originally published on June 6, 2024.

