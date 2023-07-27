Alexis DeJoria Aiming For First Win At Sonoma Raceway

NHRA driver Alexis DeJoria is preparing for the upcoming Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, looking to build on her previous performance at the 2022 NHRA Sonoma Nationals. With a semifinal finish last year, DeJoria aims to conquer the Sonoma Raceway and secure her first-ever victory at the track.

Following the recent event in Seattle, where DeJoria faced an early exit in the first round, the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota team is diligently working to fine-tune their setup for the Sonoma Nationals, hoping for improved results this time around.

DeJoria has shown consistency at Sonoma Raceway over the years, with four semifinal appearances in her eight races at the track. Her current position in the No. 3 spot in the Camping World Series Funny Car point standings speaks to her competitive performance throughout the season.

“Sonoma is a quick track,” said DeJoria. “The conditions typically allow us the ability to run really good E.T.s., especially during that Friday night session. Sonoma is a track that I’ve never won at, but always wanted to. It’s an amazing facility; we’ve done really well there, minus getting a Wally. We’re looking really good right now, we have one of the best cars out there, and it’s just stringing that consistency together from track to track. We even went to the finals in Denver which is a tough track to figure out, so, if we could do it there, we can do it in Sonoma.”

An autograph session with Alexis DeJoria and the Team Toyota crew will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Toyota midway display, providing fans an opportunity to meet the racing star and show their support.

DeJoria acknowledges the potential of the quick track conditions at Sonoma and remains optimistic about her chances of securing a victory. She is determined to make her mark and add a Sonoma Raceway win to her achievements.