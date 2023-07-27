Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alexis DeJoria Aiming For First Win At Sonoma Raceway

Published

NHRA driver Alexis DeJoria is preparing for the upcoming Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, looking to build on her previous performance at the 2022 NHRA Sonoma Nationals. With a semifinal finish last year, DeJoria aims to conquer the Sonoma Raceway and secure her first-ever victory at the track.

Following the recent event in Seattle, where DeJoria faced an early exit in the first round, the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota team is diligently working to fine-tune their setup for the Sonoma Nationals, hoping for improved results this time around.

DeJoria has shown consistency at Sonoma Raceway over the years, with four semifinal appearances in her eight races at the track. Her current position in the No. 3 spot in the Camping World Series Funny Car point standings speaks to her competitive performance throughout the season.

“Sonoma is a quick track,” said DeJoria. “The conditions typically allow us the ability to run really good E.T.s., especially during that Friday night session. Sonoma is a track that I’ve never won at, but always wanted to. It’s an amazing facility; we’ve done really well there, minus getting a Wally. We’re looking really good right now, we have one of the best cars out there, and it’s just stringing that consistency together from track to track. We even went to the finals in Denver which is a tough track to figure out, so, if we could do it there, we can do it in Sonoma.”

An autograph session with Alexis DeJoria and the Team Toyota crew will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Toyota midway display, providing fans an opportunity to meet the racing star and show their support.

DeJoria acknowledges the potential of the quick track conditions at Sonoma and remains optimistic about her chances of securing a victory. She is determined to make her mark and add a Sonoma Raceway win to her achievements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.