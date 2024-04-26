Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alexis DeJoria Aiming for First Four-Wide Win at zMax Drayway

Published

After another impressive performance last year, Alexis DeJoria is determined to claim victory at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, drawing on her impressive track record at zMax Dragway, including two runner-up finishes and two No. 1 qualifier titles.

DeJoria, who powered to runner-up positions in two of her last three appearances at zMAX Dragway, is ready to make a strong impact. She previously showcased her skill by qualifying fifth and advancing to the final round in the 2023 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, solidifying her status as a top competitor.

The last event in Las Vegas saw DeJoria with a strong quarterfinal finish, reinforcing her consistent performance throughout the 2024 season, which already includes a runner-up finish. This weekend, she will also participate in the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, following her win at the inaugural Mission Foods specialty race in Phoenix in 2023.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet DeJoria during the fan events scheduled throughout the weekend, including autograph sessions at the Mission Foods midway display and the Toyota Racing Experience midway display.

DeJoria expressed her enthusiasm and confidence ahead of the race, stating, “Our Bandero Toyota GR Supra runnered-up here last year, so we know we’ve got the right set up to be successful at this event. I’ve been so close to winning a four-wide event many times, and it’s just one of those things that I really want to cross off the list. Not to mention, our team is so overdue for a win. We’ve made considerable improvements at our last two races and I feel confident that we will continue to improve upon our program and keep everything moving along in the right direction.” 

With her sights firmly set on victory, DeJoria is ready to make a significant impact at the 2024 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. Don’t miss the chance to see one of drag racing’s most dynamic competitors in action this weekend.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.