Alexis DeJoria Aiming for First Four-Wide Win at zMax Drayway

After another impressive performance last year, Alexis DeJoria is determined to claim victory at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, drawing on her impressive track record at zMax Dragway, including two runner-up finishes and two No. 1 qualifier titles.

DeJoria, who powered to runner-up positions in two of her last three appearances at zMAX Dragway, is ready to make a strong impact. She previously showcased her skill by qualifying fifth and advancing to the final round in the 2023 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, solidifying her status as a top competitor.

The last event in Las Vegas saw DeJoria with a strong quarterfinal finish, reinforcing her consistent performance throughout the 2024 season, which already includes a runner-up finish. This weekend, she will also participate in the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, following her win at the inaugural Mission Foods specialty race in Phoenix in 2023.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet DeJoria during the fan events scheduled throughout the weekend, including autograph sessions at the Mission Foods midway display and the Toyota Racing Experience midway display.

DeJoria expressed her enthusiasm and confidence ahead of the race, stating, “Our Bandero Toyota GR Supra runnered-up here last year, so we know we’ve got the right set up to be successful at this event. I’ve been so close to winning a four-wide event many times, and it’s just one of those things that I really want to cross off the list. Not to mention, our team is so overdue for a win. We’ve made considerable improvements at our last two races and I feel confident that we will continue to improve upon our program and keep everything moving along in the right direction.”

With her sights firmly set on victory, DeJoria is ready to make a significant impact at the 2024 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. Don’t miss the chance to see one of drag racing’s most dynamic competitors in action this weekend.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2024.