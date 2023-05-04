Alex Taylor Recounts Wild 212+ MPH Windshield, Door & Back Glass Removal

At just 16 years old, Alex Taylor burst onto the drag racing scene, taking the wheel of her “Badmaro” ’68 Camaro and capturing the hearts of fans across the world. Since then, she has become a fixture in the drag-and-drive world, debuted her twin-turbo ’55 Chevy, and expanded her presence in automotive media as the new co-host of MotorTrend’s HOT ROD Garage. But in a recent test run, Taylor experienced an on-track incident that left her shaken, yet undeterred, as she and her team scramble to repair her Chevy in time for the upcoming NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Chicago.

The incident occurred during a test session at Tulsa Raceway Park in Oklahoma aimed at preparing for the national event. Alex’s father, Dennis, detailed the harrowing experience in a social media post, revealing that the car had hit speeds in excess of 210 mph multiple times in testing before its windshield and doors were suddenly ripped away. “We found the limit of the car today! We made several 210ish passes and then, with a little more power, the car went through [the traps] at 212.43! That was the limit,” Dennis shared.

At such speeds, the consequences of a mechanical failure can be catastrophic. Thankfully, Alex emerged unscathed from the ordeal, her skill and composure behind the wheel ensuring that she was able to bring the car to a safe stop.

“Total. Chaos. I blew my own doors off… and a windshield. And a rear glass. And the mirror. And the switch panel buttons off today. 212.45 MPH will do that to you! Now… imagine the windshield flying in and hitting you at 212. And having to not overreact. And get the car shut down safely. A wild ride!” she recounted in her own social media post.

With just two weeks to go before the NHRA Route 66 Nationals, the Taylor family and their team face a race against time to repair the Chevy and have it ready for the exhibition runs. Dennis remains hopeful that they can source the necessary parts and complete the repairs in time for what is undoubtedly a considerable crossover opportunity for the drag-and-drive contingent to access the massive NHRA fanbase.

Alex Taylor’s meteoric rise in the world of drag racing has been nothing short of remarkable. From her humble beginnings following her father around their family hot rod shop to her time spent as the driver of Jeff Miller’s “Bumblebee” Camaro in Radial vs. the World competition, Taylor has become a role model for young fans and a force to be reckoned with on the track.

Her hands-on approach and desire to learn every aspect of her car’s mechanics have played a crucial role in her success, both on and off the track. Taylor’s tireless work ethic, coupled with her popular YouTube vlogs and appearances on various automotive shows, has endeared her to a rapidly growing fan base.

As the countdown to the NHRA Route 66 Nationals continues, the drag racing world holds its breath, eagerly awaiting the return of Alex Taylor and her iconic ’55 Chevy. One thing is certain: Taylor and her family’s unwavering determination and passion for the sport will ensure that she and her team rise to the challenge and continue to push the boundaries of their “street car”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the face of adversity, Taylor’s resilience and commitment to her craft shine through, proving that even when the going gets tough, this drag racing superstar is more than capable of rising to the occasion. The world will be watching as she takes to the track once more, poised to write the next thrilling chapter in her already storied career.