Alex Taylor, PDRA East Coast Nats, NHRA in Pomona – The Wes Buck Show EP. 295

Another barn burner of a weekend in the sport of drag racing with major action at the season-opening PDRA East Coast Nationals as well as the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California. Plus, Drag Illustrated cover star Alex Taylor joins the conversation.

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, Murder T, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing and more. Drop in and join the conversation.