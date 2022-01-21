Alex Laughlin to Start Season in Pro Stock with Powerbuilt Tools, Prusiensky Racing

NHRA Top Fuel pilot Alex Laughlin will be back in a Pro Stock car for the first two stops of the 2022 Camping World Drag Racing Series. Laughlin, a four-time NHRA national event winner, will start the season in Pomona, California, at the Winternationals with Powerbuilt as the primary sponsor on the Prusiensky Racing Dodge Dart.

“I received a call earlier this off-season from Alan Prusiensky asking if I would be interested in wheeling his spare car in Pomona and Phoenix”, said Laughlin. “It really got my attention because my current Top Fuel program with Scott Palmer wasn’t set to debut until the third race in Gainesville. I gave the folks at Powerbuilt a call, pitched this spontaneous idea, and they were in from the start. They’ve stood by me through so much in these short three years together and I am so thankful for their support.”

Powerbuilt first signed on with Laughlin in 2019 during his breakout season in Pro Stock and have continued their support through Laughlin’s transition from Pro Stock and Pro Mod to Top Fuel, where he competes now.

“Powerbuilt is proud to partner with Alex for a third straight season,” said Greg Livingston, CEO, Powerbuilt Tools. “He is a valued ambassador for the Powerbuilt brand both on and off the track. Not only does he promote the wide range of products Powerbuilt has to offer, he also has a genuine interest in our innovative products and is a real, frequent user of many of them. It’s going to be another exciting year with Alex and we wish him the best of luck!”

The Southern California-based company recently announced a new alliance with Eastwood, an automotive restoration supply company.

“It’s great to be able to proudly fly the Powerbuilt banner in their backyard,” Laughlin said. “What we’ve established together for this deal will enable them to have a strong presence where it really matters.”

Laughlin will continue with a limited schedule in the Scott Palmer-owned Top Fuel dragster for the remainder of the 2022 season with about a dozen races planned on the schedule so far.

“What a way to start another exciting season,” continued Laughlin. “I’m so thankful for the opportunities I have and the partners that make it happen. I’m truly living my dream.”

